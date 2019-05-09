Explained: Why a world record at a domestic meet won’t stand

On Tuesday, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) published briefing notes on the eligibility regulations for female classification. Following are the key FAQs and their answers.

There is no restriction on DSD athletes participating at national meets. What happens if a DSD athlete break a world record at a domestic meet?

The world record will not be ratified. The regulations require a DSD athlete to comply with the regulations and suppress her testosterone in order to be eligible to set a world record in a restricted event in a competition that is not an international competition.

Who are athletes who fall under regulations?

These athletes with Differences in Sex Development conditions are legally female (intersex) and have male chromosomes (XY) and not female chromosomes (XX), they have testes and not ovaries and have testosterone in the male range (7.7 to 29.4 nanomoles per litre and have the ability to make use of that testosterone.

Will the IAAF remove 1,500 metres and the mile from restricted events as CAS had suggested?

The IAAF said that they believe they have enough evidence to show that naturally high levels of testosterone give a performance advantage in the 1,500 metres also. The IAAF, however, said that all regulations will be reviewed in the future if needed. “We may have more date in relation to the 400m and 800m, but there is evidence relating to the longer distances and it is also generally accepted that an elite 800m runner will also excel over the 1,500 m and a mile,” the IAAF stated

Why is only testosterone been seen as an advantage when there are other genetic differences length of leg, height and fast twitch muscles?

The IAAF states that the only genetic difference that elite sport does not celebrate is the difference between men (male chromosomes XY) and women (XX chromosomes). This is because XY chromosomes produce testes rather than ovaries. Testes produce testosterone in the male range which results in bigger muscles and stronger bones in men and gives a performance advantage.

The IAAF states that the CAS has accepted that the main ‘driver of the marked sex difference in sport performance (10% to 12 %) is the physical advantages of having higher levels of testosterone.