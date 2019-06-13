Explained: Why a washout will harm India more than New Zealand

After three washouts at the ongoing World Cup, weather will once again take much of the attention when India play New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday. According to BBC’s weather channel, on Thursday, there’s a high chance of precipitation in Nottingham throughout the day.

Advertising

Another washout, therefore, can’t be ruled out. Such an eventuality will harm India more than New Zealand, as the Blackcaps are top of the leaderboard with three wins. Another point tomorrow — that too over a team in ominous form — would leave them needing just two more wins from the last five matches to advance.

However, for India, who have played and won two games, will it be a point gained or a point lost? India have defeated New Zealand in six out of their last eight ODIs, but they did fold against Kane Williamson’s team in the warm-up just before the tournament. New Zealand’s pace attack carries plenty of threat, especially in overcast conditions. The Men-in-Blue wouldn’t be kicking themselves if they are to split points.