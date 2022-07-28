scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Explained: Who’s representing India at CWG, and from which state

The Indian contingent is represented by almost every state and Union Territory, among which Haryana with 39 athletes has the highest representation — much like at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Haryana is followed by Punjab (26), Tamil Nadu (17), and Delhi and Maharashtra (14 each).

Written by Namit Kumar | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 4:19:54 am
Express Explained, Explained Sport, commonwealth games, Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIndian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Jasimine Lamboria and Nitu Ghanghas with CWG mascot Perry the Bull in Birmingham. PTI

A total of 215 athletes will represent India in 15 disciplines at the Commonwealth Games (CWG), which begin on Thursday in Birmingham. The Indian contingent is represented by almost every state and Union Territory, among which Haryana with 39 athletes has the highest representation — much like at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Haryana is followed by Punjab (26), Tamil Nadu (17), and Delhi and Maharashtra (14 each).

Who’s from Haryana

Over the years, Haryana has produced some of India’s top athletes across events such as boxing, track & field, wrestling, and cycling. In the current contingent, the state is well represented by both men and women. According to the list of athletes compiled by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), 19 of the 39 athletes from Haryana are women.

The women’s hockey team, which narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal last year, has contributed a lot to that. Eight women in the squad of 18 are from Haryana. The state also has several boxers and wrestlers, many of whom, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Jaismine Lamboriya, are seen as strong contenders for a medal.

Also Read |Amid sweat and chaos, Birmingham offers Commonwealth Games balm to UK and beyond

Geography of sport

India’s medal prospects come in a wide range of sports, each of which enjoys popularity in a different region. Contact sports such as judo, wrestling, and boxing have heavy representation from the northern states of Delhi and Haryana. Racquet sports such as badminton, squash and table tennis, in which India has had recent success, are well represented in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Kerala.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be played from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham. (Photo: PTI)

The country’s wrestling contingent is expected to bring in plenty of medals, and each of the 12 wrestlers come from either Haryana or Delhi, the list released by SAI shows. Six of India’s 12 boxers, too, are from Haryana. On the other hand, badminton stars P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth come from Telangana, and at least seven squash players and five table tennis players come from Tamil Nadu.

Also Read |Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Assam’s representatives

Assam has just the 15th highest population in India, and a fraction of the resources boasted by states such as Haryana and Tamil Nadu. Yet the state is sending as many as seven athletes to Birmingham. Of these, three are from the Lawn Bowls contingent, and all the other four are seen as medal contenders.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, fresh off a bronze in Tokyo, is one of the big favourites for a medal, and so is 59-kg weightlifter Popy Hazarika, while Shiva Thapa could be a dark horse in boxing. Hima Das, meanwhile, may not have many big recent international results under her belt, but she is the 400m national record holder and one of India’s biggest track stars.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Andaman cyclists

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with an estimated population of just over 4 lakh, has done remarkably well in cycling, featuring India’s best ever performance at the Asian Track Championships in New Delhi last month. The Union Territory may have a medal hopeful in Esow Alben, the first Indian cyclist to reach the top 10 of the world rankings. However, he will have to punch several notches above his weight to finish on the podium.

Esow finished fifth in the keirin event and eighth in the sprint event in Delhi last month. He has a teammate from Andaman & Nicobar in David Beckham — a cyclist, not the footballer.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

4

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

5

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Featured Stories

M Venkaiah Naidu writes: The defining issue of our time
M Venkaiah Naidu writes: The defining issue of our time
What would offend the mighty Devi
What would offend the mighty Devi
Explained: Who’s representing India at CWG, and from which state
Explained: Who’s representing India at CWG, and from which state
Explained: New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Explained: New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Indian hand behind 'English' weightlifter

Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

3rd ODI: India thrash Windies by 119 runs to complete clean sweep
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India thrash Windies by 119 runs to complete clean sweep

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement