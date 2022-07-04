Explained: Who was Alluri Sitharama Raju, whose statue PM Modi unveiled?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 30-foot-tall bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju as part of his visit to Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday (July 4). The year-long celebrations of the freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary will also begin on the same day.

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a campaign to mark 75 years of Indian independence, the government is “committed to giving due recognition to the contribution of freedom fighters and making people across the country aware of them”, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. On the campaign website, the account of Alluri’s life comes under the “Unsung Heroes” section.

In June this year, Home Minister Amit Shah named Alluri as one of the prominent leaders from the area, along with Ramji Gaur and Kumaram Bhim, as those who stood against the Nizams for the liberation of Telangana.

Who was Alluri Sitharama Raju?

He is believed to have been born in present-day Andhra Pradesh in 1897 or 1898, and is known for leading guerrilla resistance against the British in the region at a very early age.

According to a paper by Dr Murali Atlury, a professor of History at the University of Hyderabad, at the age of 18, Raju became a sanyasi (hermit) and began going into the hill and tribal areas of the region.

His austerity, knowledge of astrology and medicine, and the ability to tame wild animals gained him the respect of locals. A mystical element was therefore attached to his persona.

As per the NCERT Class 10 History textbook chapter on Indian nationalism, Raju claimed to have a “variety of special powers: he could make correct astrological predictions and heal people, and he could survive even bullet shots. Captivated by Raju, the rebels proclaimed that he was an incarnation of God”.

What causes did he fight for?

Raju was not a tribal himself, but as Dr Atlury argues, his “great ability” lay in bringing people from various backgrounds together for the anti-colonial cause. The agitation he helped lead was at its peak in the 1920s, around the time when Mahatma Gandhi launched the Non-Cooperation Movement from 1920 to 1922.

At the time, the hill areas in Ganjam, Visakhapatnam, and Godavari were under colonial rule, but local kings acted as muttadars or feudal lords. While this system had prevailed even before British rule, what changed afterward was that the British gave a commission to muttadars for extracting rent on their behalf from the people.

The power that muttadars previously wielded were greatly reduced by the British, so some of them also became followers of Raju.

As for the tribal communities, firstly, the British rule threatened podu cultivation, a type of shifting cultivation where trees and plants are cleared off a patch of land by burning them, and the ashes were mixed with soil as manure to cultivate new crops. This got banned by the government as they secured forest land for their own use, calling it ‘reserved forest’.

Secondly, the collection of minor forest produce, such as leaves and roots, got banned under the Forest Act of 1882. Tribal people were also forced into labour for the colonial government. While they were subjected to exploitation at the hands of the muttadars, the British laws and system threatened their way of life itself.

Tributes to the great freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. His indomitable courage inspires every Indian. https://t.co/LtgrhYHKin — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2022

How did Raju emerge as a folk hero?

Anti-government sentiments were brewing among the locals, and this was seen in the looting of Chintapalle, Krishnadevipeta and Rajavommangi police stations in August 1922 by 500 tribals under the leadership of Raju. They took with them around 2,500 rounds of ammunition and other material.

Hill regions were generally divided into Rampa and Gudem areas or blocks, hence the movement that took place here is called the ‘Rampa rebellion’. The Manyam or Rampa Rebellion went on from 1922 to 1924. During this time Raju often fought British troops, and got the title of “Manyam Veerudu” or the “Hero of Jungle”.

Despite his belief in an armed rebellion, Raju responded positively to Gandhi’s call for non-cooperation. The Indian National Congress’s call for joining the movement spread to people here as well.

As written in the NCERT textbook, “Raju talked of the greatness of Mahatma Gandhi, said he was inspired by the Non-Cooperation Movement, and persuaded people to wear khadi and give up drinking. But at the same time, he asserted that India could be liberated only by the use of force, not non-violence.”

Aided by local support, warfare was carried out in the next couple of years, but Raju was eventually captured by the British and executed in 1924.

Raju became a folk hero in the region and in 1986, the Indian Postal Department issued a stamp in his name, featuring the struggle for Independence. In July 2019 on his 122nd birth anniversary, the Andhra Pradesh government said a new district would be named after him, and from portions of Visakhapatnam district and East Godavari district, Alluri Sitharama Raju district came into effect from April 4, 2022.

