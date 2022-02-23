Explained: Who is Nawab Malik, the Maharashtra minister questioned by ED?

On Wednesday (February 23) morning, the Enforcement Directorate picked up NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik for questioning in connection with its money laundering case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. An explainer on the political career of Malik, his importance in the NCP and why he has been picked up-by the ED.

Who is Nawab Malik?

Nawab Malik, a five-time MLA from Mumbai’s Anushakti Nagar, is the national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party and Cabinet minister in charge of minority development. Born in 1959 in Dhuswa village in Uttar Pradesh‘s Gonda district in a family which had businesses in Mumbai, Malik first came to erstwhile Bombay as a three-month-old and stayed in Dongri with his family.

Read | ED questions Nawab Malik in connection with money laundering case

When did his association with NCP begin?

Impressed by Sanjay Gandhi, Malik joined the Youth Congress. After Gandhi’s death, he decided to join the Sanjay Vichar Manch, floated by Maneka Gandhi as an opposition movement against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

With the Manch deciding to put up candidates across the country against the Congress, Malik, then 26, was asked to contest the 1984 Lok Sabha elections. Fielded against two political stars Gurudas Kamat and Pramod Mahajan from Bombay North East, Malik got only 2,950 votes.

Disillusioned with the Congress post the 1992-93 riots, Malik joined the Samajwadi Party and was given a ticket to contest from Nehrunagar constituency where he emerged as the runner up losing to the Shiv Sena’s Suryanat Mahadik by 14,058 votes. Mahadik’s election was, however, set aside by the Supreme Court leading to a bye election in 1996 which Malik won by 7,000 votes.

In 1999, he was re-elected from the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket which had managed to win 2 seats in the elections. After the elections, as the Congress and NCP decided to strike an alliance, the Samajwadi Party too extended its support for which it was promised a ministerial berth. Malik was made the Minister of state for housing and Auqaf and months after entering the Cabinet gradually started distancing himself from the Samajwadi Party. On October 13, 2001 he was expelled from the party. Four days later, Malik, who had since cosied up with Sharad Pawar, joined the NCP.

Has Malik faced charges of corruption?

After joining the NCP, Malik subsequently went on to serve as a minister handling important portfolios including Higher and Technical Education and Labor in the Congress-NCP government. Social activist Anna Hazare had accused him and three other ministers in the Congress-NCP government of corruption. Hazare had alleged that Malik stayed the reconstruction of a chawl in Mumbai by Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority so that a private builder would benefit.

In 2005 Malik resigned as a Minister after the Justice P B Sawant Commision probing corruption charges against Ministers passed strictures against him. Malik in his defence had claimed that the decision to favour the builder in the project was taken by the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government and not him.

After a three-year hiatus he was inducted into the Ashok Chavan-led cabinet that was sworn in in 2008 and made the labour minister. In 2009 when the Congress-NCP returned to power, Malik did not find a place in the Cabinet and was subsequently made a spokesperson of the party.

Malik lost the 2014 elections by a margin of 1,007 votes and was confined to play an organisational role in the NCP as spokesperson.

Malik’s importance in the NCP

Malik is one of the few Muslim faces in the NCP which is largely seen as a Maratha centric party. In the runup to the 2019 Assembly elections, Malik had played an important role as spokesperson in taking on the BJPs sophisticated social media machinery. He made a reentry into the state cabinet after a decade with the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. While many thought Malik would be rewarded with an important ministry, he had to be satisfied with a relatively low profile Minority Affairs and Skill Development. He is deemed to be close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Why has Malik been on the opposition’s radar?

In January 2021, Malik’s son-in-law businessman Sameer Shabbir Khan was arrested by the Sameer Wankhede-led Narcotics Control Bureau. In January, the NCB had arrested a British national, Karan Sajnani and allegedly recovered 75 kg of marijuana, 125 kg of marijuana-related material and many cannabi buds imported from the US from him. The NCB claimed that based on his interrogation, they found money exchanged between him and Khan. Following this, Khan was summoned and then arrested on January 9. Khan was granted bail in September. Malik had claimed that his son-in-law was framed.

Latest updates | Mumbai News

Soon after the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case, Malik had stirred a national audience by singlehandedly unearthing information that has raised serious questions about due process in the NCB’s Cordelia cruise ship raid in which Aryan Khan was among several arrested. He had also accused Wankhede for foisting false drug cases and acting as a BJP pawn to harass political opponents.

Why is Malik being questioned now?

The Enforcement Directorate is questioning NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik in connection with its money laundering case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik’s name first cropped up in the intelligence inputs gathered by the agency in the hawala case, said sources.