Explained: Who is Mitt Romney, the first US senator to vote against his party in an impeachment trial

During the impeachment trial, Romney had vocally pushed for witnesses to be called in, including John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Advisor. (Photo: AP) During the impeachment trial, Romney had vocally pushed for witnesses to be called in, including John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Advisor. (Photo: AP)

On Wednesday (February 5), as the US Senate acquitted President Donald Trump, Senator Mitt Romney became the only member of the Republican to break ranks and vote with the Democrats on one article during the trial.

A senior politician, Romney was the Republican nominee for president during the 2012 elections, losing the race to former President Barack Obama, who won his reelection that year.

Romney has been critical of President Trump since before the latter was elected in 2016. While announcing his vote during the impeachment trial, Romney said that Trump was “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

Who is Mitt Romney?

Romney, aged 72, belongs to the Mormon faith, and in early life worked as a missionary in France and as a church leader in Boston. He then attended Harvard and worked as a marketing consultant, after which he took up active politics.

Romney built his career in Massachusetts, a state traditionally dominated by the Democratic party, becoming its governor in 2003, and went on to become the Republican party’s presidential nominee in 2012.

The Trump-Romney rivalry

In 2012, when Romney lost the White House to incumbent President Barack Obama, Donald Trump derided Romney and said he “blew it.”

When Trump was running for the top office in 2016, Romney called Trump a “fraud” and “phony”. He also urged the Republican party to opt for a different presidential candidate. “Dishonesty is Donald Trump’s hallmark,” Romney said in a speech. Trump has called Romney a “pompous ass” in a recent tweet.

After Trump was elected, Romney eased his criticism, and interviewed to become the Secretary of State. Trump chose Rex Tillerson instead, the CEO of Exxon Mobil, over Romney.

In 2018, despite their differences, Trump endorsed Romney for his election to the US Senate from the Utah state, which the latter won with a comfortable margin.

Yet on Wednesday, Romney became the first senator in US history to vote to convict a member of his own party in an impeachment trial. “Corrupting an election to keep one’s self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine,” Romney said in his speech in the Senate.

Speaking about Trump’s conduct in the Ukraine affair, Romney said, “What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values.”

During the impeachment trial, Romney had vocally pushed for witnesses to be called in, including John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Advisor.

Trump hit back at Romney on Thursday, tweeting, “Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election.”

Don’t Miss from Explained | Why 98.6°F is no longer ‘normal’ for the body

In the past, Presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson had faced impeachment proceedings, and both were acquitted in 1999 and 1868 respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd