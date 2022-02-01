Explained: Who is Masood Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to the United States?

Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to the United States Masood Khan is being made to wait longer than usual for an agrement, a diplomatic term that means approval from the host government. He was nominated by his government to the prestigious post in November 2021, and is still awaiting word from the Biden Administration to take up his new role.

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Scott Perry has written to President Joe Biden, calling Masood Khan a “jihadist” and “a bona fide terrorist sympathiser” and asking him to reject Masood Khan’s nomination, who was working to undermine US interests as well the “security of our Indian allies”.

Who is Masood Khan exactly?

A diplomat who joined Pakistan’s foreign service in 1980, the 70-year-old Masood Khan is a Pashtun who was born in Rawlakot in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

His first high profile assignment came just two years after 9/11. Masood Khan found himself in the hottest seat in the Pakistan Foreign office at the time – that of the spokesperson. But the career diplomat carried off the challenge with aplomb, and won praise from the media for his easy approachability. Unflappable, there was no question he would refuse to answer, including from the two Indian journalists present in the room during the weekly MOFA briefings. “He was not just good, he was excellent,” said one journalist who attended the briefings regularly, describing him as “amiable and accessible at all times”.

Bigger assignments were in the pipeline, indicating that the establishment saw him a safe pair of hands and was loathe to let him go. He was also the rare “Kashmiri” in Pakistan’s foreign service.

First he was sent by the Musharraf government as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations at Geneva. In 2008, the Pakistan People’s Party government headed by Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani dispatched him as ambassador to China. Four years later, he was named Permanent Representative to the UN at New York.

After his return to Pakistan, he ran for President of PoK, towards the end of Nawaz Sharif’s abruptly interrupted term as Prime Minister. The PML(N) had won the elections in the region, and Masood, as the party’s nominee, romped home with a comfortable margin.

A Khan in PoK

Just as diplomat Masood Khan was always on message, including on the Musharaff backed peace process with India during the first few years of this century, as a politician in PoK, Khan was expectedly one with the establishment on Kashmir, which describes India as an “illegal occupying force”, Kashmir as an international dispute, and rejects the bilateralism of Kashmir as laid down in the Simla Agreement.

He was elected PoK president two months after the killing of the Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani by security forces, when Kashmir erupted in protests.

In September 2016, in his speech at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Sharif praised Burhan Wani as the symbol of the “new intifada” in Kashmir, and called the protests a peaceful resistance that had inspired young and old living under the “illegal occupation” of Kashmir by India. Masood Khan called Burhan a “hero” who had passed on the baton of resistance against India in Kashmir through his “martyrdom”. In 2021, on the fifth anniversary of Wani’s killing, he put out a special message hailing the JeM militant.

As his country’s top man at the UN, he would have also worked with the Chinese for blocking the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, for which India campaigned for years. The designation finally came in 2019, soon after the Pulwama attack on the CRPF bus, for which India named JeM.

Anti-Modi statements

Khan has closely mirrored Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements against Hindutva and Prime Minister Modi. He has also made it known that as envoy to the US, he will push the Biden Administration for the release of Afia Siddiqui, convicted in the United States on terror charges.

Late last year, weeks after he was named the envoy to Washington, he tweeted that “the US Government can find a way to free Aafia Siddiqui. Washington has negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban, once considered inveterate enemies. Room must now be created for Aafia’s freedom. Long overdue. Will be a bonanza for winning hearts and minds.”

In an interview to the Turkish news agency Andalou in May 2019, Masood Khan said a “catastrophic” new chapter had begun in Kashmir, and that Kashmiris had become “fodder” in the election victories of the Indian leadership.

Grey shades

More recently though, Masood Khan has written about peace with India. On January 22, days after Pakistan released its first National Securoty Policy, in an article titled “Balancing Geo-economics with Geo-politics” on a website called Narratives that says its aim is to project Pakistan’s case abroad, Masood wrote that Pakistan “should not envisage a future of perennial hostility with its eastern neighbour, though the settlement of outstanding conflicts is necessary for economic co-operation with it”.

He also made a case for a fresh look at the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India pipeline “in which Russia is a tacit guarantor, if not a partner”, adding that livelihoods would eliminate terrorism rather than a military response.

Earlier in his career, there was also enough bonhomie between him and the Indian embassy at one of his important postings for him to attend a reception hosted by the Indian ambassador.

Why no agrement yet

A report in the Dawn said the delay had given an impression of “a pause in the process” against a background of fraught ties between the two countries at a time when the US has lost interest in Pakistan after its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The report said an agrement usually takes four to six weeks but this time, the process is taking “unusually” longer.

The newspaper quoted an unnamed US diplomat saying that the delay may be due to the Omicron outbreak that saw new restrictions at the workplace, and also due to the December holiday season.

But it also quoted an unnamed Foreign Office source saying the delay could be due to his stint as president of PoK.

Though Perry’s letter making “jihadist” allegations about Masood Khan has found much resonance in India, a hint of what could be bothering the Biden administration about this is contained in an episode back in 2019.

In October that year, a few months after the Modi government made sweeping changes doing away with the special status of Kashmir, Delhi prevented Khan, who was still president of PoK then, from addressing a programme organised by the Pakistan Embassy at the French parliament. India sent a demarche to the French government that an invitation to him was a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.