Explained: Who is Lisa Nandy, in race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour party chief

Nandy was first elected to the British parliament from the Wigan constituency on a Labour party ticket in 2010. (Photo: Twitter/@lisanandy) Nandy was first elected to the British parliament from the Wigan constituency on a Labour party ticket in 2010. (Photo: Twitter/@lisanandy)

On Tuesday, Indian-origin British politician Lisa Nandy was endorsed by a major trade union in the country for her campaign to become the next leader of the Labour party after Jeremy Corbyn.

Last month, the Labour party lost its fourth general election in a row. Led by Corbyn, the party suffered its worst defeat since 1935.

Nandy is among four candidates in the race for Labour leadership, the others being Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, and Emily Thornberry.

Who is Lisa Nandy?

Lisa Eva Nandy was born in 1979 in the UK to a British mother and Indian father. Her father, Dipak Nandy, is a Marxist academician who was born in India. According to a Guardian report, he founded the racial equality thinktank the Runnymede Trust and helped draft the 1976 Race Relations Act.

Also Read | Explained: A sweet tale of how India imported halwa, and made it its own

Her maternal grandfather, Frank Byers, was a Liberal party Member of Parliament during 1945-1950. Raised in Manchester and Bury, Nandy studied politics at Newcastle University and public policy at Birkbeck, University of London.

In 2010, she was first elected to the British parliament from the Wigan constituency on a Labour party ticket.

In parliament, Nandy served in a number of positions, including Shadow Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Shadow Children’s Minister, and Shadow Minister for Civil Society.

Campaign to lead the Labour party

This month, Nandy qualified the first round of the leadership contest by winning 31 nominations from fellow MPs and MEPs (21 being the minimum requirement).

In the second round, the contenders have to win until February 14 the endorsement of 5 per cent of constituency Labour parties (CLPs), or of three affiliate organisations (two of these three must be unions).

Nandy had earlier secured the support of the National Union of Mineworkers, and now has the GMB union by her side.

Don’t Miss from Explained | Fact Check: European royals, besides Harry and Meghan, who ‘stepped back’

In the final step, a ballot of members and registered supporters is organised, which will take place between February 21 and April 2.

On April 4, Jeremy Corbyn’s successor will be announced in London.

According to the BBC ‘Oddschecker’ graph of January 21, Nandy had a 6 per cent chance to win the party top spot, trailing behind Starmer (70 per cent) and Long-Bailey (21 per cent).

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd