Explained: Who is Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian, the Congress MLA who tore copy of anti-conversion Bill in Haryana Assembly?

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha witnessed unruly scenes over the introduction of the anti-conversion Bill on Friday (March 4). The Opposition Congress raised strong objections to the Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022. One of its MLAs, Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian, was suspended from the House for tearing a copy of the Bill and not apologising for the act.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Who is Raghuvir Singh Kadian?

Kadian, who was first elected to the Assembly in 1987, represents the Beri Assembly constituency in Jhajjar district of Haryana. The six-time MLA holds various degrees – B.Sc (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D and LL.B – and also held the position of the Assembly Speaker. Kadian’s family had donated land to Nehru college, Jhajjar, also gave donations for Mahatma Gandhi College, Dubaldhan in Rohtak district of Haryana.

According to his profile on the Vidhan Sabha website, Kadian founded the Association of Haryana Students in 1965-66 which fought for the interests of the Haryana state. It also says that Kadian is a member of various trusts and societies and that he worked ‘against social evils such as drinking and dowry system etc’.

What did Kadian do and why?

As home minister Anil Vij introduced The Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, Kadian was the first one from the Opposition to raise objections. Kadian asserted that the Bill reeks of a “hidden agenda” of the state government to create a divide in the society on the basis of religion. It was, however, refuted by the BJP legislators, who insisted that there was no particular religion named or targetted in the Bill. Anil Vij also read the provisions of the Bill and said that the Bill was only aimed at forceful conversion of religion and that it covers all the religions and not any religion in particular. All of a sudden, Kadian tore off the Bill’s copy that was tabled in the House.

What was the action taken against him?

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta condemned Kadian’s act. He also told Kadian that such an act by a senior member of the House is not in good taste. The Speaker added that Kadian would have to seek an apology of the House failing which he would be suspended. Kadian, however, refused to apologise. The Speaker suspended him for remaining sittings of the ongoing Budget session.