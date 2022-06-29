Explained: Who are the Dawate Islami, the Sunni group to which Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal’s murderer has been linked?

The Dawate Islami, the group to which Rajasthan Police have linked Mohammed Ghouse who killed tailor Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur on Tuesday, is a Sunni Barelvi proselytising group that was founded in Pakistan four decades ago.

It has chapters in several western countries. The Dawate Islami in India, based in Mumbai, is a rival Sunni group and has no links to the Dawate Islami (DeI) Pakistan.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik, the Pakistani Barelvi group that has demonstrated its rallying ability and street power several times since 2016 on the issues of blasphemy and the finality of the Prophet draws its inspiration from the DeI.

The group has mobilised its cadres in 2020-21 to demand that Islamabad must cut off diplomatic relations with France over the Prophet cartoons controversy.

Most DeI members are now part of Labbaik, which came up in 2012-13. Mumtaz Qadri, the police bodyguard who shot dead Salman Taseer, who was at the time the governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province, is said to have been influenced by the teachings of DeI.

Labbaik grew out of a movement to free Qadri, and gained followers rapidly after he was judicially executed for the killing of Taseer.

DeI and Tableeghi Jamat

Formed in 1981, the DeI was the Barelvi response to what the sect saw as a virtual Deobandi takeover of Islam during a period that Pakistan and Afghanistan were experiencing Islamic radicalism and jihadism funded by the Saudis and armed by the United States for the first Afghan War against the Soviet Army.

The jihadi tanzeems were built in Deobandi mosques and were schooled in Deobandi teachings. The Pakistan military’s training and backing to such groups gave the Deobandi image a huge shot in the arm, much to the concern of the Barelvi Sunni leadership in Pakistan. After the Soviet withdrawal, the Deobandis contributed to the emergence of the Taliban and their extreme interpretation of Islam.

In order to counter the spread of the Deobandis in Pakistan, the Barelvi clergy modelled the DeI on the same lines as the Tableeghi Jamat (TJ), the influential transnational Deobandi missionary group that was formed in 1921, sending its followers on long tours of duty on missionary work and holding congregations at different places.

Like the TJ, it also focusses on tableegh, the quest for inner spiritual reform and through this, the reform of society. But DeI and TJ differ in ideology and doctrine. The DeI’s members are also distinguishable by their green turbans.

TJ itself disavows affiliation to any political ideology and denies links to the violent jihadist movements that took birth in Pakistan in the 1980s and 1990s. But the flurry of post 9/11 counter-terrorism investigations in the first decade of this century revealed that many radicalised individuals had overlapping membership with TJ.

The Barelvis are close to 50 per cent of Pakistan’s population. While DeI aspired to become a massive international network like the TJ, its members did not take to violent jihad in Afghanistan, Pakistan or Kashmir. Rather, Barelvis have been victims of terrorism by groups such as Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Sipah-e-Sahaba, and the Taliban itself.

For this reason, the Barelvi school of thought was once sought to be projected as the softer face of Islam, and working with the U.S. Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf thought he could use Barelvism to counter the Taliban ideologically. However, that project ended in 2011 after Taseer’s assassination by Qadri.

Pakistan’s DeI today

Based in Karachi, the group is now present across the world. It runs a television channel called the Madani channel. The India chapter of the Dawat-e-Islami broke away from its Pakistani moorings as it differed on the replication of the TJ model.