Explained: Who are impeachment managers?

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks ahead addresses her weekly news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, January 9, 2020. (Reuters Photo: Tom Brenner) US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks ahead addresses her weekly news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, January 9, 2020. (Reuters Photo: Tom Brenner)

The select group of seven impeachment managers will act as prosecutors for House Democrats during the Senate trial. The impeachment managers will argue the case against the President.

The trial will offer the impeachment managers a unique spotlight, and give them a high-profile opportunity to lift their standing in Congress.

How the managers perform will be crucial to how the trial progresses — not in terms of whether they are able to obtain a conviction (which is very unlikely), but to what extent they are able to hurt the President’s reelection campaign and present their case forcefully to the American public.

The articles of impeachment are taken in a procession with the impeachment managers through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate on Wednesday. (Reuters Photo) The articles of impeachment are taken in a procession with the impeachment managers through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate on Wednesday. (Reuters Photo)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has chosen six lawyers in the team, which will be led by Adam Schiff of California and Jerry Nadler of New York, chairs of the House Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee respectively.

There are three women — Zoe Lofgren, Val Demings, and Sylvia Garcia. Demings and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries are African American; Garcia is Latina. The seventh manager is Jason Crow of Colorado.

The composition of Pelosi’s team contrasts starkly with the all-white, all-male House prosecutors in the Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton trials, both of which ended in acquittals.

Don’t miss from Explained | Telling Numbers: Decade ended 2019 hottest ever, last year the second hottest

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App