Explained: Who are Hazaras of Afghanistan, why they are vulnerable under Taliban

Soon after the Taliban captured much of Afghanistan in a matter of days, militants have vandalised and blown up a statue of Shiite militia leader Abdul Ali Mazari in the province of Bamiyan, the unofficial capital of the Hazara ethnic group. Mazari, widely known as a champion of the Hazaras, was executed by the Taliban in 1995.

“So Taliban have blown up slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan. Last time they executed him, blew up the giant statues of Buddha and all historical and archaeological sites. Too much of ‘general amnesty’,” Saleem Javed, a human rights activist, tweeted.

Despite the Taliban promising a new era of “amnesty”, peace and security, the terrorist group’s actions since their swift ascent to power has left thousands of ordinary Afghans, particularly ethnic minorities like the Hazaras, scrambling to escape a potentially brutal and repressive regime. The Hazaras have long faced violent persecution from the Taliban and Islamic State for their ethnicity and religious beliefs.

So, who are the Hazaras?

The Hazaras are an ethnic and religious minority group largely found in the rugged and mountainous central Afghan region of Hazarajat. They are believed to be descendants of the founder of the Mongol empire, Genghis Khan, and his army that overran the entire region during the 13th century.

Around 1773, the mountainous region of Hazarajat in modern-day central Afghanistan was annexed and made a part of the territories of the Afghan Empire under Pashtun ruler Ahmad Shah Durrani. The Sunni Muslim majority under the Pashtun ruler resulted in marginilisation of the Shiite Hazara community, to the extent that in the 18th and 19th century, they were forced to leave fertile lowlands in central Afghanistan and make the arid mountainous landscape their new home.

They are targetted by the Taliban because they are primarily Shia Muslims, as opposed to most Afghans who follow the Sunni branch of Islam. Their distinct Asiatic features and use of a Persian dialect called Hazaragi also sets them apart from the rest of the country.

The Hazaras are one of Afghanistan’s largest ethnic minorities, accounting for about 10-12 per cent of the country’s 38-million strong population. But they were once even larger, constituting approximately 67 per cent of Afghanistan’s total population. Since then, primarily due to violence, oppression and targeted massacres, that number has come down drastically.

Opressed for centuries

The Hazaras’ brutal history of repression has been traced back to the mid-19th century, when more than half their population was either killed or forced into exile by the then-Pashtun King Amir Abdul Rahman who had ordered the mass execution of all Shias after he invaded their homeland in Central Afghanistan. In the decades that followed, the discrimination continued, with Hazaras being sold as slaves as late as the 19th century.

During the country’s civil war in the 1990s and the Taliban’s first reign of terror in Afghanistan, thousands of Hazara people were massacred. In the mid-1990s, Taliban commander Maulawai Mohammed Hanif is believed to have once said, “Hazaras are not Muslims, you can kill them.” In 1998, thousands of Hazaras were executed in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

But even after the US invaded Afghanistan and ended the Taliban’s rule in 2001, atrocities against the ethnic minority group continued. They have been the victims of rising violence by Taliban fighters as well as ISIS militants, who have targeted their mosques, schools and hospitals. Hundreds of Hazaras have been kidnapped and killed while travelling on the country’s treacherous roads.

In May this year, explosions rocked the Hazara-dominated neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul, killing over 60. A car bomb detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school and two more bombs exploded as children rushed out in panic. Officials said most of those killed were young girls.

While the 2004 Afghanistan constitution granted them equal rights and they were even well-represented in the Afghan administration, the Hazaras have been historically denied the freedoms and rights enjoyed by other ethnic groups in the country. Areas such as Bamiyan, which are primarily occupied by this ethnic group, are some of the country’s most backward — often lacking basic facilities such as running water and power.

What has the Taliban said about the rights of ethnic minorities this time around?

Since its ascent to power, the Taliban has been making efforts to put up a moderate face — assuring rights for women and minorities. They have vowed not to exact revenge against their old enemies and activists. But Afghans remain skeptical, with thousands fleeing the country.

When asked whether they would respect religious freedom in Afghanistan this time around in an interview with the US’ NPR, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman in Qatar, said, “Now we have a policy that we do not have any kind of discrimination against the Shia people. They are Afghans. They can live in this country peacefully and they can contribute to the reconstruction, prosperity and development of the country.”