Here’s who all are exempted from Delhi’s Odd-Even scheme

The Delhi government has announced the list of exemptions from the Odd-Even scheme. The car-rationing measure — under which only cars with odd number licence plates will be allowed to ply on Delhi roads on odd dates and even number licence plates on even dates — will be enforced between November 4-15 in the national capital.

Accordingly, the list of entities exempted from the Odd-Even scheme is as follows: women-only cars, two-wheelers, vehicles on emergency duties, those carrying VIPs, and cars having people with disabilities as occupants.

Women: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said vehicles driven by a lone woman or ones in which a woman has female co-passengers or children below 12 years of age will also be exempted from the licence-plate restrictions. This waiver is primarily aimed at ensuring women’s safety, the CM said.

Cars carrying children in school uniform: Kejriwal said vehicles — including those driven by men — carrying children in school uniform will also be exempted from the scheme. The CM said the details of this exemption, which was enforced twice in the past, will be shared later.

Two-wheelers: Bikes and scooters will be exempted from the restrictions, like the previous two phases of Odd-Even in 2016. However, this time, the decision to exempt them has come after prolonged deliberations within the government. The opinion was divided on whether offering a blanket exemption to two-wheelers — they have a share of around 88 per cent in the total vehicular fleet — would be prudent. However, apprehensions that the existing public transport infrastructure would crumble if this segment is not exempted prompted the government to err on the side of caution.

CNG: Commercial vehicles, including buses and cabs, running on CNG would be exempted from the scheme.

However, unlike the last two rounds, private CNG cars would not be exempted from the restrictions based on licence plate numbers. The decision is set to impact around 3.8 lakh such privately-driven CNG cars. The Indraprastha Gas Limited, which supplies CNG fuel in Delhi-NCR, had recommended that the exemptions should cover all categories of CNG vehicles, as CNG is considered a clean fuel. The government cited “misuse” of stickers meant to exempt CNG cars during the last two phases in justifying the move.

VIPs and emergency vehicles: A large number of VIPs, ranging from the President and Prime Minister of India to the judges of the Supreme Court, will not have to follow any restrictions under odd-even. The Chief Minister of Delhi and other ministers will, however, have to follow the restrictions. Exemptions will also cover vehicles of the Vice President, Governors of states, Lt Governors, the Chief Justice of India, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Union Ministers, CMs of other states, judges of Delhi HC, embassy vehicles bearing CD numbers among others.

The CM added that vehicles coming from other states will also have to abide by the odd-even restrictions. A fine of Rs 4,000 will be imposed on the violators.