Explained: Where does Pune get its electricity from?

Majority of Punekars woke up to a power outage on Wednesday morning following a major fault in the 400 KV high-tension lines of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) at Chakan and Lonikand.

The generation and transmission

Since the reorganisation of the erstwhile MSEB (Maharashtra State Electricity Board) in 2005, three entities coordinate power generation, transmission and distribution in the state – Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company Ltd (MahaGenco), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

Also Read | Power restored in parts of Pune after six-hour outage

Simply put, the power grid in the state receives power from various power generation plants in the state.

Power transmission substations of various high-voltage capacities such as 765 Kilovolt (KV) and 400 KV form the main distribution points on these transmission lines in the state. It was the fault in high-tension lines to two such 400 KV substations in Chakan and Lonikand in Pune district that led to the power outage on Wednesday morning.

Pune mainly receives its power from five such 400 KV power substations — Chakan, Lonikand 1 and 2, Jejuri and Talegaon PG (Power Grid).

The 400 KV transmission lines which come to these substations are further distributed and emerge as 220 KV power lines and further into 132 KV transmission lines. MSETCL manages a network of over 640 substations of this Extra High Voltage range spread across over 46,000 circuit kilometer of transmission lines.

Distribution

The 132 KV transmission lines get further divided into 33 KV transmission lines and substations which are controlled by the MSEDCL. The 33 KV lines are further distributed into 22KV and 11 KV lines and further to 440/220 volt lines from which the domestic consumers get their supply. Some of the very high consumption customers such as industrial units can also get their supplies from high tension lines.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Maharashtra has a network of more than 4000 33KV and 11 KV substations, 25,000 high tension lines, 3.8 lakh kilometre of 11KV lines, 50,000 kilometres of 33 KV lines. MSEDCL supplies power to 3.08 lakh square kilometres of area, 457 towns and cities and 41,928 villages in the state.

The MSEDCL has 14 zones, 43 circles and 629 sub divisions in the state. Pune zone is divided into three circles – Rasta Peth, Ganesh Khind and Pune Rural circle. The circles are further divided into divisions and subdivisions. These administrative units look after the respective substations and transmission lines in their respective jurisdiction.