Explained: When women hunted big game

Illustration of a female hunter depicting hunters who may have appeared in the Andes 9,000 years ago. (Credit: Matthew Verdolivo/UC Davis IET Academic Technology Services)

About 9,000 years ago, hunter-gatherers buried a teenager with hunting tools in the Andes mountains of South America. When researchers analysed the remains, unearthed in 2018, they found that the hunter was a female, aged between 17 and 19 at her death. This led them to question: was this a one-off case, or were female hunters common among hunter-gatherer societies?

What they found goes against a widely held belief — that among early humans, the men hunted and the women gathered. Between 30% and 50% of the hunters in these populations were female, the researchers concluded from an analysis of burials in Wilamaya Patjxa, in what is now Peru.

The study, by researchers at the University of California, Davis, is published in ‘Science Advances’.

The discovery

During excavations at Wilamaya Patjxa in 2018, archaeologists found five burial pits with six individuals. Two of the individuals were associated with hunting tools. One had been buried with 24 stone artefacts, including projectile points for hunting big game and scrapers, possibly for animal carcasses. The other individual had been buried with two projectile points.

Because many people are buried with the objects they used in life, the researchers concluded that the two were hunters.

On site, the team’s osteologist estimated that the individual buried with 24 tools was female. This was later confirmed by an analysis of dental protein at UC Davis. The other individual was male, aged 25-30.

A wider distribution

It was the female hunter that got the researchers wondering. They looked at published records of burials over a wide period throughout North and South America, and identified 429 individuals from 107 sites. Among them, 27 individuals were associated with big-game hunting tools — 11 female and 16 were male.

Using statistical methods, the team determined that 11 women out of 27 individuals corresponded with a probability of 30-50% females among hunters. This level of participation is in stark contrast to recent hunter-gatherers, where hunting is a decidedly male activity with low levels of female participation, the researchers noted.

Moreover, the Wilamaya Patjxa female hunter has been identified the earliest hunter burial found in the Americas.

The bigger picture

The researchers note that this is not the first time that hunting tools have been found with female burials, but some scholars have been reluctant to ascribe female hunting to these tools. For example, after hunting tools had been excavated from a female burial in the US in 1966, a study in the ‘American Antiques Journal’ observed: “Since the burial has been determined to be a female, the inclusion of a projectile point preform has been difficult to explain. However, if the artifact had been used as a knife or scraper, typically women’s tools, then its inclusion with the burial is a more consistent association.”

The new study argues that labour practices were non-gendered. "We believe that these findings are particularly timely in light of contemporary conversations surrounding gendered labour practices and inequality," UC Davis anthropologist Randy Haas, lead author of the study, said in a statement.

“Labour practices among recent hunter-gatherer societies are highly gendered, which might lead some to believe that sexist inequalities in things like pay or rank are somehow ;natural’. But it’s now clear that sexual division of labour was fundamentally different — likely more equitable — in our species’ deep hunter-gatherer past,” Haas said.

The research also raises new questions: The team wishes to understand how sexual division of labour in different times and places changed among hunter-gatherer populations in the Americas.

