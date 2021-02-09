Explained: What’s fueling farm stir after Jan 26 setback — brotherhood, awareneness

Contrary to some BJP leaders’ claims that the farmer agitation will fizzle out after some days, it is growing day by day, especially in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. As the agitation goes on, simple farmers have turned activists and activists have turned local leaders as they get continuous training sessions through speeches by farmer leaders and literature being circulated by farm outfits.

The Indian Express explains what is the driving force behind the ongoing agitation and what is keeping the farmers united despite attempts to weaken their agitation

Why is the farmer agitation growing?

A sentiment has gained ground among farmers that the three farm laws as introduced by the Centre will make them “landless” despite all efforts by the government to make it clear that nothing of the sort is going to happen. “The corporates will grab our land parcels sooner or later,” this is the most common sentiment among the agitating farmers at the borders of Delhi and in villages of Punjab and Haryana.

But the immediate reason for the momentum is the tough stance taken by authorities, especially after the Republic Day violence in Delhi during the tractor parade. The iron nails embedded in rows at Delhi borders have proved counterproductive, with farmers seeing the same as taking “an attempt to suppress their voice”. The attempt by authorities to remove farmers from Ghazipur border just two days after the violence in Red Fort prompted farmers to think beyond the police version. Agitating farmers feel “there was a conspiracy to defame them in the name of disrespect to the Tricolour” even as, they say, “We have more respect for the national flag than anybody else as our sons are securing the borders of the country”. Since the Ghazipur border episode, the agitation is intensifying day by day in Haryana.

Volunteers during the Chakka Jam in Ludhiana (Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh) Volunteers during the Chakka Jam in Ludhiana (Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh)

What is the driving force behind the stir?

An army of dedicated activists, who were groomed during the agitation itself, especially when the Punjab farmers were sitting on railway tracks, are now proving to be the engine behind the agitation. They motivate more and more farmers from Punjab villages to join the stir at Delhi borders.

At Delhi borders, they keep the protesters disciplined. A senior intelligence officer says, “In the beginning of the agitation, farm outfits in Punjab distributed lakhs of pamphlets, written in Gurmukhi, to tell farmers everything about three farm laws. Then, their queries were answered in small meetings in every corner of Punjab villages. When the farmers were sitting on railway tracks, farmer leaders educated told them about farm laws. Now, even a new farmer activist can argue with the senior officers or even the ministers on farm laws.”

The way Punjab farmers moved to Delhi borders passing through Haryana roads, it impressed their counterparts from Haryana a lot. The Haryana farmers were already apprehensive about farm laws. When they saw that Punjab farmers were ready for a long battle, they too joined the stir. The call for a tractor parade had protesters from both states. The Ghazipur episode where Rakesh Tikait appeared with tears in his eyes prompted farmers to join the agitation again. Now, not only one, but many members from every family are joining the agitation.

Farmers during the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. Farmers during the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.

What is the status today?

Participation of farmers from different castes and religions has made the agitation a formidable force. Now, slogans of “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai, aapas me hain bhai-bhai (Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians are all brothers) are raised from the stages of kisan mahapanchayats. A large number of farmers had attended the mahapanchayat held in Mewat area Sunday. “At a toll plaza near Yamunanagar, farmer brothers are offering food to agitating farmers,” says Subhash Gujjar, a BKU leader. “This is a dharma yudh where everyone wants to contribute. As the farmer agitation continues, every day, new farmers are joining the agitation. If the agitation goes on, it will spread further,” added Gujjar.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BKU leader, Sanju Gudiyana, said, “Many have planned a protest in Yamunanagar in support of farmers Tuesday.” Almost all farmer unions are supporting the agitation in Punjab and Haryana, which has leadership representing farmers from different areas. Historian M M Juneja says, “It is indeed a unique mass movement in the history of post-independence India.”