Explained: What you need to know about the new night curfew in Maharashtra

Movement of people will also not be allowed after 11 pm in the night. (File photo)

Maharashtra on Monday decided to impose night curfew in all its cities starting from Tuesday night. An explanation on what precipitated this move and what travellers coming to Maharashtra need to watch out for.

Why has the night curfew been imposed?

In the backdrop of a new strain of the coronavirus emerging in the United Kingdom, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to impose a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state starting Tuesday night. The curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till January 5. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, during an address to the state on Sunday, had said he was not in favour of night curfew or another lockdown, as the coronavirus situation is under control, though not completely. However, on Monday, after a meeting with senior state government officials and police officers, the Chief Minister announced the imposition of the night curfew.

What all will be shut?

All shops barring essential services like medical stores will have to shut down by 11 pm. Movement of people will also not be allowed after 11 pm in the night. The state will deploy a police force on the road to ensure compliance.

Are there restrictions on International travellers?

The government has already suspended all incoming flights from the UK. However, for all those who are coming from Europe or the Middle East will be allowed to enter Maharashtra. But those who are symptomatic will be moved to a specially earmarked hospital. Asymptomatic travellers will have to undergo compulsory institutional quarantine in specially earmarked hotels in the airport’s vicinity. These travellers will have to undergo a RT-PCR test on the 5th or 7th day of their arrival. Initial guidelines state they will have to complete their 14-day quarantine. All travellers coming from countries apart from Europe and the Middle East will be stamped and will have to be under home quarantine.

