Explained: What women should eat to control high rates of illness

Women tend to live longer than men, but typically have higher rates of illness. Now, research from University of Georgia (UGA) suggests these higher rates of illness can be improved by a better diet — one that is high in pigmented carotenoids such as yams, kale, spinach, watermelon, bell peppers, tomatoes, oranges and carrots. These bright-coloured fruits and vegetables are particularly important in preventing visual and cognitive loss, UGA said in a press release on the study, published in Nutritional Neuroscience. The study reviewed and analysed data from previous studies.

Women have, on average, more body fat than men. Body fat serves as a significant sink for many dietary vitamins and minerals, which creates a useful reservoir for women during pregnancy. This availability, however, means less is available for the retina and the brain, putting women at more risk for degenerative problems.

Dietary intake of pigmented carotenoids act as antioxidants. Two specific carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin, are found in specific tissues of the eye and brain and have been shown to directly improve central nervous system degeneration.

“Men and women eat about the same amount of these carotenoids, but the requirements for women are much higher… recommendations need to be changed so that women are aware that they have these vulnerabilities that they have to proactively address, so they don’t have these problems later in life,” the release quoted co-author Professor Billy R Hammond as saying.

Source: University of Georgia