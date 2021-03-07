Explained: What the new rule on airbags means for passengers, car manufacturers

Front airbags are designed to inflate in moderate to severe frontal crashes to prevent a person's head and chest from contacting hard structures in the vehicle. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Central government has made front passenger airbags mandatory for all vehicles. Issuing the order on Friday, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said, “The ministry has issued a Gazette notification regarding mandatory provision of an airbag for passengers seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver. This has been mandated as an important safety feature and is also based on suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.”

It added, “Vehicles manufactured on and after the April 1, 2021, in the case of new models, and August 31, 2021, in the case of existing models, shall be fitted with airbags for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver.” The announcement comes as part of the Centre’s plans to improve safety of passengers in cars.

So, what are the implications of this decision?

The Union ministry’s newest decision will mean that any new model that is being launched in the upcoming financial year will have to comply with this norm and have two airbags in the front right from the outset. Many manufacturers have already made it a practice to offer cars with two front airbags keeping passenger safety in mind. However, there are still a lot of vehicles, like the Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Hyundai Santro, Datsun Redigo and Mahindra Bolero, that are being sold either without an airbag or as a paid option. These models have to be updated to comply with the new norms, although they do have time till August 31, 2021.

In a country which accounts for 10% of road crash victims around the world as per the recent World Bank report, the main takeaway from this decision is the improvement in safety levels as a second airbag in front will cut down the intensity of the impact and provide an added protection for the passenger next to the driver in case of a mishap.

The importance of airbags

In a country where 415 deaths take place daily due to accidents, an airbag can be a lifesaver as it pops up as a protective cushion between the passengers and the car’s dashboard during a collision. Front airbags are designed to inflate in moderate to severe frontal crashes to prevent a person’s head and chest from contacting hard structures in the vehicle.

A research by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an agency of the US federal government, has revealed that 44,869 lives have been saved by frontal airbags. In frontal crashes, front airbags reduce driver fatalities by 29 per cent and fatalities of front-seat passengers by 32 per cent. NHTSA estimates that a combination of airbags and seat belts bring down risk of death in frontal crashes by 61 per cent, with airbags accounting for 34 per cent reduction alone.

Do I have to pay more for cars now?

The decision of the government definitely comes with a price, one that the customers have to bear. The prices of the variants are expected to go up by Rs 5,000-8,000. However, this is a very small price to pay for life-saving equipment like the airbag.

What was the rule earlier?

The Centre has amended Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, and the new rules come as a revision to the existing AIS-145 (Automotive Industry Standard) norms that had made it compulsory to fit a driver airbag in cars from July 2019.

What are the safety features that manufacturers have to keep in mind now?

Anti-Lock Braking System: In a country where there are people and animals crossing National Highways, ABS can be the difference between life and death. The technology prevents the wheels from locking up under hard braking and grants the rider control even in a panic-braking scenario. The Centre had made fitment of ABS mandatory for manufacturers from April 2019.

Speed Alert System: This system sends out an alert every 60 seconds above 80 kmph, and then continuously beeps at speeds above 120 kmph. It cannot be overridden or turned off and has been designed to reduce over-speeding.

Reverse Parking Sensors: The sensors activate when the reverse gear is engaged and gives out a warning if there are obstructions in the path of the car. The system helps prevent collision with objects that might not be visible using the car’s mirrors.

Driver and co-driver seat belt reminder: All cars will sound an alarm if both the driver and front passenger are not belted up. The idea is to promote the use of seat belts, which are the most important passive safety aids.

Manual override for central locking system: Cars with a central locking system will have to have a manual override and in transport vehicles, child locks will not be allowed.

Crash-test norms compliance: As per the new requirements, vehicles will be tested for full-frontal impact at 48 kmph, offset-frontal impact with a fixed deformable barrier at 56 kmph and side impact with a mobile deformable barrier at 50 kmph.