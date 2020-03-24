Explained: What the lockdown in Haryana entails, what happens if you flout orders

Haryana announced a lockdown on March 23. (Express photo) Haryana announced a lockdown on March 23. (Express photo)

As more and more states announce a lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, people have been left confused about what exactly would a lockdown entail. Who is allowed to go to work? How does one go about buying groceries? What is the punishment for violating the lockdown order?

Each state has come up with its own, broadly similar set of rules for the lockdown. Not leaving anything to chance, the Haryana police has released a detailed set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on this, as reproduced below.

What is the meaning of “Lockdown”?

It is a situation in which people are not allowed to enter or leave an area freely due to an emergency.

Under which law has the lockdown been ordered?

It has been ordered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

In which districts is the lockdown applicable and till when?

It is applicable to the entire State of Haryana till 31.3.2020.

What will happen if you don’t obey the lockdown order?

You are liable to be arrested and prosecuted under section 188 IPC.

Who is allowed to move from home to his place of work?

Only those persons who are employed for essential services are allowed to go for work. They should however be not more than 5 in number and should follow the social distancing norms. All other citizens are strongly advised to remain home and not proceed for work.

What should I do if I need to buy essential items?

You may go to buy only essential items to the store/shop in your locality. However, you should be not more than 5 in number and should follow the social distancing norms.

I am a businessman and my industry is not listed in the list of essential services. What should I do?

Please approach your local Deputy Commissioner for resolution.

My child, parents or relative has to go to Delhi/Chandigarh/another state for some urgent work or to reach back home, what should I advise him?

Everyone should stay wherever they are till the lockdown is lifted.

I have a COVID-19 related emergency, whom should I contact?

Haryana State COVID-19 Disaster Management Control Room +91 172 2714002 +91 172 2545938 Haryana Health Department Helpline for COVID-19 +91 8558893911 108 Police Control Room 100.

