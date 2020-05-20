Explained: What the Facebook Shops means for the future of (hyper-local) retail

For small store owners in developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, the launch of this platform could be an easy access to the large customer base of the social media giant, Facebook. For small store owners in developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, the launch of this platform could be an easy access to the large customer base of the social media giant, Facebook.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced the launch of Facebook Shops, a platform which small mom-and-pop stores across the world could leverage to sell things directly across its apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram and Facebook as well. The launch of this platform coincides with the plans of many other global conglomerates trying to launch themselves in the Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) segment by providing some kind of platform or training space. While it is unclear if Facebook Shops would be launched in India as well, it does raise a few questions.

Why are big tech companies trying to get into the hyper-local space by getting small stores online?

The answer could lie in these companies wanting to explore newer opportunities by expanding their footprint. With a huge chunk of population in developing countries still joining the mainstream internet bandwagon, the smaller unorganised sector could be the new revenue and traffic generator for the big tech companies.

For example, in December last year, US-based retailers Walmart and Amazon on Monday stepped up efforts to boost their image of being MSME-friendly by launching similar, albeit different, training programmes for India. Similarly, about a month ago, Facebook announced it had bought about 10 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms.

What does the launch of Facebook Shops means for small store owners?

For small store owners in developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, the launch of this platform could be an easy access to the large customer base of the social media giant, Facebook. With WhatsApp and Instagram, the trio makes up for a formidable presence on the internet.

The three apps together also have a large captive user base that could be used by small mom-and-pop stores to expand their presence in their local markets. For example, Facebook-owned WhatsApp’s ability to offer consumers easy access to the nearest kiranas, or grocery stores, which can provide products and services to their homes, can help the latter increase their revenue multi fold.

Does launch of Facebook Shop impact the Facebook-Jio deal announced a month ago?

Though it is unclear whether Facebook Shop would be launched in India as well, the model adopted by Facebook for its own platform appears to be very similar to the one in JioMart-WhatsApp deal. Though experts say that there is a chance of cannibalisation of platforms if Facebook Shop too launches in India, they also say that the platform could be just a replication of JioMart-WhatsApp arrangement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd