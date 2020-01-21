Explained: What the deal means for Uber Eats and Zomato

Zomato announced Tuesday that it has acquired Uber’s food delivery business in India in an all-stock transaction, which gives Uber 9.99 per cent ownership in Zomato. Zomato announced Tuesday that it has acquired Uber’s food delivery business in India in an all-stock transaction, which gives Uber 9.99 per cent ownership in Zomato.

Zomato announced Tuesday that it has acquired Uber’s food delivery business in India in an all-stock transaction, which gives Uber 9.99 per cent ownership in Zomato. The acquisition of Uber Eats in India catapults Zomato into a small list of Indian startups that have bought out foreign competitors, but for Uber, the practice of conceding to local companies isn’t new. The transportation company has already sold operations in China, South East Asia and West Asia to local competitors and the sale of Uber Eats in India to Alibaba-backed Zomato adds to a long list of divestitures the company has made post its disappointing public offering last year.

For Zomato, the deal means consolidating market share in the food delivery vertical in India that strengthens it against with Swiggy. Prior to the deal, Zomato and Swiggy together commanded almost 80 per cent of the country’s online food delivery market. Zomato’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a statement: “This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the category”. In the nearly three years since its began operations in India, Uber Eats built a strong presence in tier-II cities of the country that would now boost Zomato’s presence in such cities, particularly given Swiggy’s aggressive push throughout the country.

As part of the transaction, Zomato will take over Uber Eats’ customer base, restaurant partners and riders in exchange for a 9.99 per cent stake that Uber will hold in Zomato. As per the latest round of fundraise for Zomato, the company is valued at around $3 billion and this values Uber’s stake in the company at close to $300 million. The strengthening of Zomato against its competition was also looked at positively by Zomato’s investors with shares of InfoEdge — Zomato’s earliest investor — jumping 3 per cent in early trade.

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App