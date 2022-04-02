Explained: What is Tata Neu, the ‘super app’ set to launch on April 7

Tata Group’s super app Tata Neu is set for launch on April 7. The company made the announcement through a teaser image on the app’s Google Play Store page. It had started publicly advertising the super app for the first time along with the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament. So far, the app has been restricted for use only for the Tata Group employees.

What is Tata Neu?

Tata Neu is the conglomerate’s super app that brings together all of its digital services and apps on a single platform. On its Play Store page, the app’s description reads: “Consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage your finances, plan your next holiday or perhaps just your next meal – there’s lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu”.

Which services are available on Tata Neu?

Various Tata Group digital services such as booking flight tickets on AirAsia India, Air India or booking hotels at Taj Group properties, ordering groceries from BigBasket, medicines from 1mg, or purchasing electronics from Croma and apparel from Westside will be possible through Tata Neu app. For spending on the app, the company will reward its users with Neu Coins that will be redeemable on the services being provided through the app.

Are there other super apps in India?

Several other internet conglomerates such as Amazon, Paytm, Reliance Jio have built their versions of super apps, where they provide a bouquet of services such as payments, content streaming, shopping, travel bookings, groceries, etc.



Why do Indian companies want to build super apps?

A country or a region becomes super app-ready when a large base of its population is smartphone first instead of desktop, and the ecosystem of apps customised to local needs is not evolved. India has already become a market where a majority of those experiencing the internet for the first time are making transactions on their mobile phones. This is one of the main reasons why Indian companies are looking at building super apps. Apart from increased revenue realisation due to consolidation of services at one place, such apps also provide companies with large swaths of consumer data which can then be harnessed to learn more about user behaviour.