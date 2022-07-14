Explained: What qualifies as ‘unparliamentary’ – know the words MPs cannot use in the House

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 18, the Lok Sabha secretariat has compiled a new booklet listing out words and expressions that will be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

According to the list, words like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’, ‘Snoopgate’, ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’ among others would be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the Houses.

The opposition has slammed the list as a “gag order” meant to shield the Narendra Modi government against “criticism and hard hitting truth”.

In a tweet, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi put out the “definition” of unparliamentary as “words used in discussions and debates to accurately describe the PM’s handling of the government, now banned from being spoken”.

“Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words…Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy,” TMC leader Derek O’Brien wrote in a Tweet.

While Article 105(2) of the Constitution lays down that “no Member of Parliament shall be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said or any vote given by him in Parliament or any committee thereof”, MPs do not enjoy the freedom to say whatever they want inside the House.

Checks on MPs’ speech

Whatever an MP says is subject to the discipline of the Rules of Parliament, the “good sense” of Members, and the control of proceedings by the Speaker. These checks ensure that MPs cannot use “defamatory or indecent or undignified or unparliamentary words” inside the House.

Rule 380 (“Expunction”) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha says: “If the Speaker is of opinion that words have been used in debate which are defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified, the Speaker may, while exercising discretion order that such words be expunged from the proceedings of the House.”

Rule 381 says: “The portion of the proceedings of the House so expunged shall be marked by asterisks and an explanatory footnote shall be inserted in the proceedings as follows: ‘Expunged as ordered by the Chair’.”

Unparliamentary expressions

There are phrases and words, literally in thousands, both in English and in other Indian languages, that are “unparliamentary”. The Presiding Officers — Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairperson of Rajya Sabha — have the job of keeping these bad words out of Parliament’s records.

For their reference and help, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has brought out a bulky tome titled ‘Unparliamentary Expressions’.

The list contains several words and expressions that would probably be considered rude or offensive in most cultures. However, it also has stuff that is likely to be thought of as being fairly harmless or innocuous.

The state legislatures too are guided mainly by the same book, which also draws heavily from unparliamentary words and phrases used in the Vidhan Sabhas and Vidhan Parishads of India.

The book was first compiled in 1999. At the time, references were taken from debates and phrases declared unparliamentary by the pre-independence Central Legislative Assembly, the Constituent Assembly of India, the Provisional Parliament, the first to the tenth Lok Sabhas and Rajya Sabha, state legislatures, and Commonwealth parliaments like that of the United Kingdom, G C Malhotra, the former Lok Sabha Secretary General, had told The Indian Express back in 2012.

Malhotra was head of the editorial board of the 2004 edition of the book that ran into 900 pages. “Depending upon rulings of the presiding officers, new words and phrases continue to be added to the list at regular intervals,” Malhotra had said at the time.

Examples of unparliamentary

Among the words and phrases that have been deemed unparliamentary are ‘bloodshed’, ‘bloody’, ‘betrayed’, ‘ashamed’, ‘abused’, ‘cheated’, ‘childishness’, ‘corrupt’, ‘coward’, ‘criminal’ and ‘crocodile tears’.

Besides words like ‘disgrace’, ‘donkey’, ‘drama’, ‘eyewash’, ‘fudge’, ‘hooliganism’, ‘hypocrisy’, ‘incompetent’, ‘mislead’, ‘lie’ and ‘untrue’ would also be prohibited for use in Parliament henceforth.

Some of the Hindi words listed as unparliamentary include ‘gaddar’, ‘chamcha’, ‘chamchagiri’, ‘chelas’ ‘girgit’, ‘goons’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’, ‘apmaan’, ‘asatya’, ‘ahankaar’, ‘corrupt’, ‘kala din’, ‘kala bazaari’ and ‘khareed farokht’.

Besides, words like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal budhi’, ‘danga’, ‘dalal’, ‘daadagiri’, ‘dohra charitra’, ‘bechara’, ‘bobcut’, ‘lollypop’, ‘vishwasghat’, ‘samvedanheen’, ‘foolish’, ‘pitthu’, ‘behri sarkar’ and ‘sexual harassment’ would be considered as unparliamentary and would not be included as part of record.

The list states that some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.