Explained: What next for Hardik Patel after HC refuses to stay conviction

The verdict of Gujarat High Court (HC) can be seen as a major setback for Hardik Patel who was looking quite eager to contest Lok Sabha elections from Jamnagar constituency of Saurashtra region. As the verdict has put Hardik’s electoral fortune in the sphere of uncertainty, sources say that Hardik’s chances of getting relief against the HC order from the Supreme court are very dim.

After the Gujarat HC rejected his application to stay the conviction ordered by Visnagar court, Hardik may challenge the verdict before the Supreme Court. His close aides said that they were considering the legal option of approaching the top court, but no decision was taken yet.

And if moved, Hardik’s petition before the apex court, most probably, may be heard by the SC at the earliest on Monday (April 1). In such a scenario, Hardik will also be fighting against time since the last date for filing of nominations for Gujarat is April 4. So, one is not sure if the hearing of the petition can be completed by April 4, leave aside its complete adjudication on merits.

And even if the court decides the matter by April 4, Hardik may also ruin his chance of contesting for other elections at least till the criminal case against him is finally decided by courts, if the decision of the apex court comes against him.

In such a situation, probabilities are very high that Hardik will not be able to qualify to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections.

Politically, this can prove to be a big setback for Hardik since, sources close to Hardik say, the Patidar quota leader is very eager to fight the forthcoming election and sit in the Lok Sabha. If Hardik does not get a chance to fight the elections, his role will be restrained to campaigning for Congress party across the country. Notably, he is the only Congress leader from Gujarat who is named as a ‘Star Campaigner’ by the party.