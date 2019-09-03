Explained: What makes the IAF’s new Apache helicopters so lethal

How do the Apache helicopters enhance the attack helicopter gunship capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF), especially since it already has the Russian Mi-24/Mi-35 gunships in its inventory?

One of the major reasons why the IAF decided to go in for the Apaches is their ability to operate at higher altitudes than the ageing Russian fleet of attack helicopters and, of course, because of the advanced technical abilities that come with the American-made helicopter.

The Mi-35 helicopter could not operate in the Kargil conflict at the heights that the IAF wanted it to be used in support of the Army. While the primary task of the attack helicopter gunship is in support of mechanised armoured formations, yet the adaptability of the inventory to be used elsewhere was also important.

The Russian gunships were made for an era when a dual role was envisaged for them. Thus, in addition to their attack role, they also have cabin space to carry eight soldiers, who can be speedily dropped behind enemy positions.

The Apache does not have any cargo role, and is, in comparison, smaller and more nimble.

Among the Apache’s modern capabilities are the ability to shoot fire-and-forget anti-tank missiles, air-to-air missiles, rockets, and other ammunition. It also has modern electronic warfare capabilities to provide versatility to the helicopter in network-centric aerial warfare.

So, how many Apaches will replace the Soviet-era Mi-35s?

The IAF has signed a contract with The Boeing Company and the United States government for 22 Apache attack helicopters. The first eight helicopters have been delivered on schedule, and the last batch of the choppers is to be delivered by March 2020.

These helicopters will be deployed in the western regions of the country. Six more helicopters are being procured for the Indian Army, which will enhance mechanised operations comprising tanks and infantry combat vehicles in desert and semi-desert regions.

Will all the Apaches be in flyaway condition, or does the deal involve local production?

The Apaches are being received in semi-flyaway condition, as were the Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, also manufactured by Boeing. After affixing their rotors, the aircraft are able to fly on their own.

There is an agreement between Boeing and Tata to manufacture the fuselage of the Apaches in India under the joint-venture Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, Hyderabad. It is not known if the fuselage manufactured by Tata has been used in any of the eight Apaches delivered to India so far.

Who is supplying the firepower for the Apaches? What weaponry does an Apache carry?

The firepower in the Apaches is being integrated with the helicopter by Boeing itself in the United States. The helicopter is capable of delivering a variety of weapons, which include air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets, and air-to-air Stinger missiles.

The Apaches also carry a 30 mm chain gun with 1,200 rounds as part of area weapon subsystem. The helicopter carries the fire control Longbow radar, which has 360 degree coverage and a nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night-vision systems.

The weapons and radar systems in the helicopter will enhance the capability of the IAF in providing integrated combat aviation cover to the Army strike corps. These tandem seating helicopters are day/night, all weather capable, and have high agility and survivability against battle damage. These are easily maintainable even in field conditions, and are capable of prolonged operations in tropical and desert regions.

When and where did IAF pilots train on the Apaches before the induction?

The IAF pilots who were to fly the Apaches began their training on the helicopters in the United States in 2018. The US Army provided the training to the fleet’s pilots and maintenance personnel at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Which other countries fly these attack helicopters?

Boeing’s global customers for the Apache include Egypt, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, apart from the United States Army.