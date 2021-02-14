Explained: What is Year of the Ox? How did it become a global trend?

Every year in February, Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year is celebrated around the world.

Unlike most countries, China celebrates its New Year in the month of February on the second full moon, which marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The Chinese or the Lunar New Year is commonly referred to as the “Spring Festival” and is based on the lunar calendar.

What is the “Year of the Ox”?

In Chinese astrology, twelve animals represent the Chinese zodiac signs. Each year, one animal and its personality traits is assigned to the 12-month period. And 2021 is the Year of the Ox, which is said to bring stability and calmness. It is predicted to be an year of great opportunities and economic prosperity.

Why is it significant this year?

The Year of the Ox will replace the Year of the Rat (2020) that is traditionally filled with turbulence. Around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic caused scores of deaths and economic downturn. This year, however, the Ox is predicted to provide some much needed stability.

How did it go viral on social media?

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have joined the Chinese New Year celebrations. From stickers to AR effects and filters, both the platforms have come up with features allowing users to celebrate the event online.

On Instagram, to commemorate the occasion, the platform has come up with a new story feature which simply compiles people’s celebrations from around the world. To be a part of the story, one must use any of the Year of the Ox stickers in their stories.

The platforms also released new AR effects and filters, in line with the occasion, which users can add to their stories. The new features will be available on the platform through February 17.

Facebook’s got a NEW Like button 👍 pic.twitter.com/NDpK05jF0t — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 10, 2021

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to restrict travel, the new features have gone viral on social media. Incidentally, Facebook and its products are not available in China.