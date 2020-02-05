Explained: What is the Trust govt has set up to build Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about the Trust in Parliament on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about the Trust in Parliament on Wednesday.

On Wednesday (February 5), the Union Cabinet cleared the formation of a Trust for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in the Lok Sabha.

The Trust, which is called the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will include 15 members, of which one will be a Dalit, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On November 9, the Supreme Court allowed the construction of a Ram temple at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, and ordered handing over another 5-acre plot to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board for the mosque.

In the Lok Sabha, Modi urged all members to support the construction of the Ram Mandir, saying, “After the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. I salute the 130 crore people of India.” He added, “In India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Development must take place for every member of the family.”

He later posted on Twitter: “Today, we take a historic step ahead towards building a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya! It was my honour to address the Lok Sabha on this subject, which is special to many. I also applauded the remarkable spirit of the people of India.”

What is the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra?

One of the five suits before the court in the Babri Masjid case was in the name of the deity itself, Sri Ram Lalla Virajman, and of the birthplace, Asthan Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This suit was founded on the claim that the law recognises both the idol and the birthplace as juridical entities. The court did not accept the Janmasthan as a juridical entity.

It awarded the title of the land to Ram Lalla, to be held by the Trust that the Court said should be set up within three months. This Trust is the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

What did the SC say about the Trust?

When the Supreme Court delivered its judgment on November 9, 2019, it directed the Centre to formulate within three months a scheme to set up a “Trust with a Board of Trustees or any other appropriate body” under The Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993, with powers “including the construction of a temple”.

The court used its powers under Article 142 to direct that “appropriate representation may be given in the Trust… to the Nirmohi Akhara”.

The Court also said that the scheme to be framed by the Centre should make “necessary provisions” about the functioning of the Trust or the body, including on matters relating to its management, the powers of the trustees “including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters”.

Furthermore, this Trust will get the possession of the inner and outer courtyards along with the rest of the acquired land, which will be managed and developed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

