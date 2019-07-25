Explained: What is the status of Tribune flyover in Chandigarh?

The work on Tribune Flyover in Chandigarh has not yet started, despite the foundation stone being laid before the Model Code of Conduct come into force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in March. Officials said the work was has been delayed as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways could not find any takers for the tenders floated for the project.

The Union Territory’s engineering wing had suggested that the Ministry relax the norms and construct a four-lane instead of six-lane if there weren’t any takers. However, the suggestion had been disapproved by the Ministry, which has not decided to re-float the tender for the six-lane project.

Why does Chandigarh need Tribune Flyover?

Increasing vehicular traffic in the city, especially at Tribune Chowk, urged the UT Administration to come up with the proposal for a flyover. To ease traffic at this junction, which falls on the National Highway No. 5, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher had raised this issue with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Ministry then engaged a consultant, which designed the flyover. As many as six designs were shown to the Administration following which they zeroed in on one design.

What is the cost and design of the project?

The project is estimated to cost Rs 183.74 crore. The flyover will start near the GMCH roundabout and cover Tribune Chowk along Dakshin Marg. There will also be an underpass along Purv Marg and an elevated rotary at Tribune Chowk with slip roads on all sides.

The construction of the flyover and the underpass will help ease traffic congestion at the busiest junction of the city, which has the highest concentration of vehicular traffic.

Approved for Tribune Flyover

It was not a smooth ride for the Administration to acquire approvals for the flyover. Initially, there were several objections by the heritage committee and city-based architects who said the flyover was a threat to Chandigarh’s original character.

The Urban Planning Department had also objected, saying the traffic will choke the Sector 32 rotary where a hospital is also located — this is a silence zone. Due to this, it was finalised that the flyover would end 400 metres before the Sector 32 rotary.

What is the new deadline for the project?

From the time of laying the foundation stone, the project was to have a 15-month deadline. Now, officials from the engineering wing have extended the deadline by a couple of months. Sources, on the other hand, said that the flyover project may take about two years.