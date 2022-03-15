Explained: What is the significance of Lahiri’s runner-up finish at Players Championship

For years, Anirban Lahiri had been playing – by his own confession – ‘horrible’. After two memorable titles seven years ago, it was feared that the golfer who promised so much would dwindle into obscurity. But as most of the country was asleep on Monday night, Lahiri produced one of the finest performances by an Indian in international golf.

With odds stacked against him, the 34-year-old came agonisingly close to winning The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, finishing second behind Australia’s Cameron Smith in one of the most prestigious tournaments in the golfing calendar.

What is special about Lahiri’s second-place finish?

More than anything, it’s about the true underdog spirit. The Indian had last won a tournament in 2015 and coming into The Players Championship, Lahiri had been nothing more than a journeyman golfer gritting it out on the highly-competitive PGA Tour without managing anything spectacular over the last few years.

His miserable form had continued in 2022 as well. Before last weekend, Lahiri had played 12 tournaments this year. He could make only five cuts, had fallen outside the top 200 in the FedEx Cup (the championship trophy for the PGA Tour) and slipped to 332 in the world rankings. He was one of the lowest-ranked players in the competition, and with the stormy weather in Florida rattling the field, not a lot was expected from the man from Bengaluru.

Yet, he battled the odds and remained in contention for the prestigious title till the final shot.

What is the Players Championship and why is it such a big deal?

The competition is often referred to as the ‘fifth Major’, and mentioned in the same breath as the four original tournaments – PGA Championship, the Masters, the US Open and the Open Championship. This tournament is to golf what, for instance, the Indian Wells Masters 1000 is to tennis – in that, it is the best-attended tournament outside the four Majors.

The playing field at the Players Championship is considered to be one of the strongest in golf, with 144 players qualifying based on their wins on the PGA Tour in the prior season, Major wins in the previous three to five years and FedEx Cup standings. Lahiri qualified for the championship based on his FedEx Cup ranking, after being in the top-125 in the 2020-21 season.

Additionally, the Stadium Course – which has been hosting the Players Championship since 1982 – caters to all styles of play, making it difficult for one type of player to dominate. Not surprisingly, no golfer has been able to defend his title in the history of this tournament.

What were the conditions like last weekend and how did the favourites perform?

World number 1 John Rahm called it ‘the weirdest event we can possibly have’. It was pouring down on the first three days of the competition, followed by strong winds. According to golf.com, the wind speed on Saturday afternoon was 26mph, with ‘gusts as high as 40mph’. The conditions led to plenty of stops and starts, forcing a rare Monday finish after it became impossible to conclude all four rounds by Sunday. And plenty of star players fell by the wayside.

Among the favourites who were not able to cope with the drastic weather conditions and missed the cut were three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka, defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa. Established players like Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, too, found the going tough.

To get a sense of how open and tough the field was, at one point during the final round, around 25 players were within three shots of the leader. Yet, Lahiri stood firm and did not get bogged down by the pressure from the chasing pack.

So, what worked for Lahiri?

While there was never any doubt over his quality, one tiny tweak seems to have made a significant impact on Lahiri’s game. Statistically speaking, Lahiri has been one of the worst strikers of the golf ball this season. According to official data, out of 217 players, he is ranked 212th in approach shots – the strokes played after the tee shot to propel the ball towards the hole.

At the Championship, Lahiri seemed a different player. He looked stronger than ever before in this part of his play and according to Golf Channel, was gaining more than ‘five-and-a-half shots on the field with his iron play and was seventh-best among those who made the cut’.

This, Lahiri said, was due to a slight alteration to his equipment. The Indian added 3.5-gram lead tape to his irons – the clubs used to hit the ball in the direction of the hole – which he said added heft to his game.

Rusty Estes, one of the respected equipment specialists who worked with Lahiri on his clubs, told the PGA Tour website that ‘added weight gave Lahiri increased face awareness and gave him a more consistent swing.’

Lahiri said the tweak made him more confident about what he acknowledged was his ‘weak link’. “My irons were pretty much the same as when I came here seven years ago. (I) said, ‘Let’s experiment.’ It can’t be worse than what it is. I’ve been hitting it so bad,” he said. “I was like, let’s just throw some lead tape on and see what happens, because I’ve felt like I’m swinging good. It made a huge difference, obviously, you can see.”

Was equipment change the only factor?

In addition to the change in equipment, Lahiri displayed an attitude and fighting spirit that made him withstand all the pressure. He was aggressive even while leading and when he found himself in tricky situations, like on the eighth hole in the final round where he had a wild tee shot that resulted in a double-bogey, he fought back admirably.

Eventually, it can be said that Lahiri’s tee shot on the eighth hole was the turning point for him. But he was ‘relieved’ – more than happy – with his overall performance.

“I’ve gone through two years of playing horrible. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in this position and since I’ve played in a quality field like this,” he said after the final round. “It’s huge because when you go through such a lean period for such a long time, you start asking yourself, ‘man, was that a flash in the pan? What are you doing? You haven’t played good in so long.’ The belief takes a hit.”

What does Lahiri gain from this?

In terms of ranking, Lahiri is set to jump into the top-100 in the world. He also pockets a cool $2.18 million, one of the highest paydays for an Indian sportsperson in terms of prize money from one tournament. The ranking points could also help him retain his status on the PGA Tour for next season.