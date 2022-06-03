scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

Explained: What is the Martin Ennals Award, the ‘human rights Nobel’, which is honouring Father Stan Swamy

In a special move, the Martin Ennals Foundation has decided to posthumously pay homage to Father Stan Swamy, a Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist from Jharkhand who had been arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case and passed away in July 2021 at the age of 84.

Written by Dipanita Nath | Pune |
June 3, 2022 12:07:24 pm
Several people are peacefully protest outside St. Peters church on hill road in Bandra (w) for late Jesuit priest, Stan Swamy. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Every year, the Martin Ennals Foundation, based in Geneva, Switzerland, gives out an award that is regarded as the Nobel Prize for human rights defenders. The recipients of this year’s awards include Daouda Diallo from Burkina Faso, Pham Doan Trang from Vietnam and Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja of Bahrain.

In a special move, the Martin Ennals Foundation has decided to posthumously pay homage to Father Stan Swamy, a Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist from Jharkhand who had been arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case and passed away in July 2021 at the age of 84. The ceremony is slated to take place on June 2.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Who was Martin Ennals?

Ennals was a British activist who spent his life working to secure human rights across the world. He was Secretary-General of Amnesty International from 1968 to 1980. Ennals also co-founded several organisations, such as Article 19, International Alert and Huridocs and formed “the binding force between them”. “We criticise universally because human rights are universal even if they are universally disregarded….there are double standards and double talk and there will always be an infringement of human rights. The work we are doing is part of the overall package of human development whatever the political system, country or cultural background is,” Ennals had said in an interview.

Explained |Who was Stan Swamy, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, who died on July 5?

Ennals died in 1991 and, in his memory, the Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders is given to “individuals and organisations that have shown exceptional commitment to defending and promoting human rights, despite the risks involved”.

Best of Express Premium
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scamsPremium
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scams
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...Premium
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...Premium
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...
More Premium Stories >>

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Three people were selected for the award this year. Diallo has been described as “a fearless activist who documents human rights abuses committed in the crossfires of Burkina Faso’s violent conflict”. Meanwhile, one of Vietnam’s top journalists, Trang has been a vociferous defender of freedom of expression, and Khawaja is a “champion of human rights and justice who has galvanised a new generation of activists in the Gulf region”.

Why is the foundation paying tribute to Father Stan Swamy?

“Father Stan was nominated for the Award in spring 2021, but he sadly passed away before it could reach him. The jury wished to shine a light on Father Stan’s many contributions to human rights, which cannot be eclipsed by his unjust incarceration by Indian authorities,” says Chair of the Award Jury, Hans Thoolen.
Swamy worked closely with Adivasi communities to safeguard their land, forest and labour rights.  He is best known for  taking legal action for the protection of young Adivasis who had been arrested and labelled “Naxals” by various intelligence agencies.

According to the NIA, which had arrested Swamy with other activists such as lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in 2020, he was a part of the banned CPI (Maoist).

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

What is the intention of the award?

According to the Martin Ennals Foundation, the award “strives to provide human rights defenders with much needed protection, raising their public profile and gathering international support for their work”. More than 60 defenders from 34 countries are associated with the award at present. Among the past winners have been Loujain AlHathloul, a women’s rights defender from Saudi Arabia, who was arrested and detained for campaigning for the #Women2drive movement and the end of the male guardianship system. She was tortured, denied medical care and put in solitary confinement on December 28, 2020. Human rights lawyer from Pakistan, Asma Jahangir, had won the award in 1995. The tribute to Swamy will highlight that he “advocated for empowering the Adivasi communities to claim the rights to their land and legitimize their cultural heritage and knowledge”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement