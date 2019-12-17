Explained: What is the CROWN Act?

Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. (Source: Twitter) Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. (Source: Twitter)

In July this year, California became the first state in the US to make discrimination over natural hair illegal. New York followed suit and now New Jersey has become the latest US state to pass such a legislation, called Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act.

CROWN aims to protect people of colour from being discriminated against for their natural hair, especially at the workplace.

The legislation takes into account discrimination because of traits that are historically associated with a particular race, “based on hair texture and style”. It also takes into account the historical norms and societal norms that equated “blackness” and its associated physical traits such as dark skin, kinky and curly hair “to a badge of inferiority, sometimes subject to separate and unequal treatment”, the California version of the law states.

One of the reasons for such legislation is to separate “professionalism” from features and mannerisms, thereby getting rid of workplace grooming or dress code policies that would deter black people from applying.

A study conducted recently by Unilever-owned brand Dove concluded that black women were 80% more likely to change their natural hair in order to meet social norms or expectations at work.

It also said that black women are 50% more likely to be sent home or to know of another black woman who has been sent home from the workplace because of her hair.

