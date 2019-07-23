Explained: What is tenant verification, how is it done, what happens if you fail to do it

Chandigarh police has initiated action against the owners of residential and commercial properties who have not informed their concerning police stations about the tenants to whom they rented their accommodations.

As many as 41 people were arrested and charged under Section 188 (disobediance to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. The orders making compulsory for the owners of residential and commercial buildings to inform the respective area SHOs about the antecedents of their tenants, paying guests (PGs) and servants were issued by District Magistrate (DM)-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, Mandir Singh Brar. Chandigarh Newsline looks at the process of tenant verification.

What is tenant/PG/servant verification?

The tenant/servant verification is considered to be a preventive measure, in which district police is entitled to maintain the full record of people, who migrated from their native places to other cities for pursuing studies, jobs, businesses etc. The main prospective behind this verification is to keep a tab on the anti-social elements and criminals. A police officer said, “The owner of the property, in which a person allotted the accommodation on rents, legally has no right for examining the antecedents of a person but he has a right to demand all the necessary details of his/her tenant including identity proof, details of his/her occupation, his/her native address and either he/she was earlier prosecuted in any civil/criminal case or not.”

The verification form includes the photo, name, native address, phone number, vehicle registration number, passport number of the tenant. It also includes the particulars of the tenants’ family members, details about his/her servants employed at the house. The thumb impression of the tenant also required.

How does a house owner come in its purview?

The house owner is the main source, through whom police officers in the area get to know about the tenants/servants, who migrated from other states to Chandigarh, and residing in their areas. The orders issued under Section 144 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance of apprehend danger) of CrPC bound a house owner to furnish the information of his/her tenants/ servants with the area police station. Though there is no specific time limit mentioned for the owners to inform police about tenants/servants, in Chandigarh, police prefer to wait for two weeks. .

How to get tenant/servant verification done?

There are three ways to inform UT police. First: Through the area sampark centres situated in almost all the sectors. A house owner can obtain the verification form from these centres for Rs 2. The sampark centre employees will issue a receipt to the house owner once he/she will submit the filled form. It will be then sent to the area police station. Second: A house owner can also download tenant/PG verification form from the website of Chandigarh police (‘chandigarhpolice.gov.in/stpgv.html’). Third: A house owner can also obtain these forms directly from the area police stations and beat constables. Notably, there are two separate forms for Tenant/PG verification and Servant (domestic/commercial/Industrial) Verification.

What does police do after receiving the forms?

The UT police attach photocopies of these verification forms on the Information Sheets, which is Form Number 12, and dispatch them to offices of the district police superintendents for examining their antecedents and the authentication of names, addresses, criminal background etc. An SHO, on condition of anonymity, said, “We also send the Information Sheets directly to the area SHOs in the particular cases, in which the jurisdiction of police station along with its name is mentioned. It is a lengthy process. We often shortly receive reply on the backside of the Information Sheets from neighbouring states including Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and even New Delhi. But there is a long wait from the side of faraway states like UP, Bihar, West Bengal etc. Once the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) is implemented throughout the country, the process will become more easier.”

Punishment

The violation of Section 144 of CrPC is an offense under Section 188 (disobediance to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC. Advocate Harish Bhardwaj said, “The offense contains a punishment of maximum six months along with a fine extended to be Rs 1,000, or both. This offense falls in the category of petty offenses. Generally, the offenders were slapped a fine.”