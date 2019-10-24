Explained: What is quantum supremacy, claimed by Google?

ON WEDNESDAY, Google announced that it has achieved a breakthrough called quantum supremacy in computing. Scientists have developed an experimental processor that took just 200 seconds, to complete a calculation that would have taken a classical computer 10,000 years.

What is quantum computing?

It derives from quantum mechanics, which deals with the behaviour of particles at the scale of atoms and subatomic particles. At that tiny scale, many rules of classical physics cease to apply, and the unique rules of quantum physics come into play.

A quantum computer will seek to operate on the same principles of quantum mechanics. Developing such a computer has been the goal of scientists since the 1980s. By simulating the behaviour of atoms and particles, a quantum computer would perform extremely complicated tasks that are beyond the scope of classical computers, or would take an incredibly short time to perform tasks that would have taken years of work from a classical computer, as in this case.

What makes a quantum computer so powerful?

The work came from Google’s research lab in the University of Santa Barbara, California. In their research paper published in the journal Nature, scientists have announced that their Sycamore computer has solved a problem that is considered intractable for classical computers. This was achieved by developing an architecture of what are known as “qubits”.

“Qubits” is short for “quantum bits”, which are to quantum computers what bits are to traditional computers. Each bit holds information in the form of one of two values — either 1 or 0 — which can be connected into various combinations. On the other hand, a qubit can be both 0 and 1 at the same time. The more the number of qubits, the higher the amount of information, which increases exponentially compared to the information stored in the same number of bits.

What exactly has Google achieved?

From the development of a single superconducting qubit, the researchers proceeded to systems including an architecture of 54 qubits with Sycamore. One of these did not perform, the University of California, Santa Barbara said in a statement. This architecture led to the 53 qubits being entangled into a superposition state. Preparing this superposition state was accomplished in a matter of microseconds. The researchers then sampled from this distribution by measuring the qubits a million times in 200 seconds. The equivalent task for a state-of-the-art classical supercomputer would take approximately 10,000 years, they wrote in their paper.

Why does it matter?

First, it is important to know that scientists are still a long way from developing a quantum computer. What they have achieved is the development of an architecture of qubits, and the demonstration of its computing capabilities. In the long term, the scientists are always looking to improve on what they have already achieved. UC Santa Barbara said the researchers have a lot of work before hitting their next milestone.

If and when created, a quantum computer could revolutionise science research and technological advances. It could boost areas like artificial intelligence, lead to new energy sources and even to new drug therapies.

On the other hand, there may also be issues of national security. They could also override the encryption that protects our computers and the data we use online. Because of that, The New York Times reported, the governments of the United States and China consider quantum computing a national priority. As some scientists work on quantum computers, others are devising security techniques that could thwart their code-breaking abilities.

Is everyone convinced?

The New York Times said some researchers cautioned against getting too excited about Google’s achievement since so much more work needs to be done before quantum computers can migrate out of the research lab. “Right now, a single quantum machine costs millions of dollars to build,” the NYT noted.

Meanwhile, IBM has disputed Google’s assertion that its quantum calculation could not be performed by a traditional computer. IBM has put out a blog post in which it claimed that the computation described by the Google researchers could be achieved by an existing computer in less than two-and-a-half days, not 10,000 years as claimed.