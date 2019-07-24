Explained: What is pansexuality?

American actor Bella Thorne, in an interview to ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ this week, revealed she was “pansexual” and not bisexual as she had earlier said. Thorne is among several celebrities who have publicly declared that they do not conform to binary labels while defining sexual orientation.

“I’m actually a pansexual, and I didn’t know that,” Thorne said. “Doesn’t have to be a girl, or a guy, or a he, a she, a this, or that. It’s literally, you like personality, like you just like a being.”

Who is a pansexual?

In the spectrum of gender identities, there is a small proportion of people who identify themselves as pansexual. According to Merriam Webster, the term is used by those who are attracted, physically or emotionally, to people of all gender identities — male, female, transgender persons or those who identify as non-binary.

The word has also come to mean an attraction uninhibited by gender.

Stonewall’s definition is “a person whose romantic and/or sexual attraction towards others is not limited by sex or gender.”

While people’s interest in ‘pansexuality’ has piqued every time a celebrity has come out as pansexual, the term was first coined in the early 1900s. The word itself comes from the Greek prefix ‘pan’, meaning ‘all’. The other word for pansexual, omnisexual, was also derived from the Latin word ‘omni’, meaning ‘all’.

In August 2015, Google searches spiked after actor-singer Miley Cyrus described herself as pansexual. More recently in April 2018, artist Janelle Monae came out as pansexual in a Rolling Stones interview, starting the trend again.