Explained: What is Order of the Nine Angles, the obscure Nazi Satanist group?

This photo displays personal effects, including paraphernalia associated with the extremist group Order of the Nine Angles, belonging to U.S. Army Pvt. Ethan Melzer. (Source: Department of Justice)

A US Army private has confessed to plotting an attack on his own unit by sharing secret information with an obscure satanic neo-Nazi group called the Order of the Nine Angles (O9A). The private, identified as 22-year-old Ethan Melzer, was arrested by the FBI on June 10

What has the US soldier been charged with?

Private Ethan Melzer has been charged for sending sensitive US military information to members of O9A in an attempt to facilitate a “mass casualty” attack on Melzer’s unit.

“Melzer is charged with conspiring and attempting to murder US nationals, conspiring and attempting to murder military service members, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to murder and maim in a foreign country,” a press release issued by the US Department of Justice says.

According to the criminal complaint and the indictment that charges Melzer, he joined the US Army in 2018 and joined the O9A in 2019. Melzer was deployed with the Army abroad in October 2019. Prior to planning the attack against his unit, he consumed propaganda from extremist groups, including O9A and the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham. One ISIS-issued document seized by the FBI from Melzer’s iCloud described attacks and murders of US personnel around April 2020.

In April 2020, the Army informed Melzer about further foreign deployment after which he sought to facilitate a “deadly attack” on members of his unit. After he was notified about the assignment, Melzer used an encrypted application to send messages to members of O9A and a related group known as “RapeWaffen Division”, which included communication regarding Melzer’s commitment to O9A and sharing sensitive details related to the unit’s anticipated deployment such as locations, movements and security.

Further, around May 17, Melzer exchanged electronic communication regarding passing the information about the deployment to a purported member of al-Qaeda.

Significantly, during a voluntary interview with military investigators and the FBI, Melzer admitted his role in plotting the attack and that he intended the attack to result in the deaths of as many of his fellow service members as possible.

What is the Order of the Nine Angles?

O9A is considered to be a satanic, anarchist group founded in the UK in the 1970s that now operates around the world, including in the US.

The group describes itself as “a diverse, and world-wide, collective of diverse groups, tribes, and individuals, who share and who pursue similar sinister, subversive, interests, aims and life-styles, and who cooperate when necessary for their mutual benefit and in pursuit of their shared aims and objectives…”

“The criteria for belonging to the ONA is this pursuit of similar, sinister, subversive interests, aims, and life-styles, together with the desire to co-operate when it is beneficial to them and the pursuit of our shared aims. There is thus no formal ONA membership, and no Old-Aeon, hierarchy or even any rules.”

David Myatt is considered to be the main ideologist for the group and, according to the book, “The Devil’s Party: Satanism in Modernity”, Myatt has actively participated in violent neo-Nazi and Islamist terrorist groups, hoping to bring down the “old order”.

A copy of Myatt’s manual on Aryan revolution inspired nail-bomber David Copeland who executed the 1999 London nail bombings, and a text by Myatt defending suicide attacks was featured on Hamas’ website, according to the book.

The document detailing the complaint against Melzer mentions that in one of their texts, the O9A claim that Adolf Hitler was sent by Gods to guide them towards “greatness” and that they believe in the inequality of races and in the right of the Aryan to live according to the law of the folk. “We acknowledge that the story of the Jewish “[H]olocaust” is a lie to keep our race in chains and express our desire to see the truth revealed,” it says.

The group has also expressed support for former al-Qaeda emir Osama bin Laden and has praised Nazi Germany as being a “practical expression of the satanic spirit”. They also believe that since the time of Nazi Germany, western civilisation has become perverted by Judeo-Christian values, among other things and therefore, they seek to overthrow this civilisation by violent means.

