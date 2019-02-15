Explained: What is MFN status, how can India hurt Pak by withdrawing it following Pulwama attack?

Article 1 of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), 1994, requires every member country of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to accord Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to all other member countries.

The WTO is the only global international organisation dealing with the rules of trade between nations. The 164 member countries of the WTO represent 98% of world trade. Only a handful of very small countries are out of the WTO.

The primary purpose of the WTO is to open trade for the benefit of all. In that sense, “most favoured” sounds like a contradiction. But even though it suggests special treatment, in the WTO it actually means non-discrimination — that is treating virtually everyone equally. In effect, then, every WTO member is supposed to be“most favoured” for all other WTO members.

In accordance with the MFN principle and its obligations under the WTO, India accorded Pakistan MFN status in 1996. More than two decades on, however, Pakistan has failed to reciprocate.

On November 2, 2011, the Pakistani cabinet decided formally to accord India MFN status. But that decision remains unimplemented. In March 2012, Pakistan substituted a “Positive List” of a more than 1,950 tariff lines permitted for import from India, by a “Negative List” of 1,209 lines that could not be imported. This meant that the default setting had moved from ‘no import’ to ‘import’, and instead of listing only items that could be bought from India, Pakistan had listed items that could not be bought, with everything else allowed. But this was still not the same as according India MFN status.

This intransigence has periodically triggered anger in India, and demands have been raised, especially during times of heightened tensions and terrorist attacks sponsored by Pakistan, to withdraw the MFN status that New Delhi has granted to Islamabad. India had not, however, taken that step so far.

On January 4, 2018, the junior External Affairs Minister had told Rajya Sabha in a written reply: “Presently, no proposal to review Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan is under consideration. India has accorded Most Favoured Nation Status to all WTO members, including Pakistan, in accordance with provisions of the Article 1 of General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, 1994. It is unfortunate that Pakistan has not fulfilled its international obligations in this regard, so far.”

As part of the same question, the government was asked “whether it is a fact that Prime Minister made a statement about reviewing of Most Favoured Nation status of Pakistan, after Uri attack”, to which the Minister had replied simply, “No”.

India’s trade numbers with Pakistan are minuscule. Trade between the neighbours jumped nearly three-and-a-half times between 2000-01 and 2005-06 (from $251 million to $869 million per annum), but progress was slower in the decade that followed, with volumes rising a little over three times. India’s trade with much smaller Bhutan is over half that with Pakistan (In 2016, total India-Bhutan bilateral trade was Rs 8,723 crore; with Pakistan, it was around Rs 17,200 crore.) Back in 2007, the Indian Council of Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier) had projected a bilateral trade potential of $11.7 billion (Rs 46,098 crore), if both neighbours took proactive measures to exploit untapped areas of economic cooperation. But in FY17, India-Pakistan trade was a mere $2.29 billion, or about 0.35% of India’s overall trade.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly spoken of improving trade with India, arguing that “the best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading”.

The decision by India to withdraw MFN status to Pakistan is intended to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and squeeze the country’s industry. Even though the low volumes of trade limit the impact that such a step can have, the stoppage of input materials such as chemicals and cotton from India will push up costs of production for the relevant Pakistani industries. However, it will also give a handle to extremist elements in Pakistan to scale up the rhetoric against India.