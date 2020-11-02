Explained: What is Lakadsungha?

The NDA has brought the term back to shore up the charge of lawlessness against the RJD.

PM Narendra Modi, while campaigning in Bihar Assembly polls for the second phase of polls, used the reference of “Lakadsungha” to invoke charges of “lawlessness” and “kidnapping” during the RJD regime. Lakadsungha literally means making one unconscious by making one sniff or smell a stick.

During the early 1990s till late 1990s, this term was often used by parents to warn them against going out of house alone or without guardian.

Though police never arrested any gang bearing the Lakadsungha tag, it was widely used to refer to any kidnapping and child lifting gang. A police officer recalled that a sadhu was killed by villagers in Obra, Aurangabad, in 1991 on suspicion of being Lakadsungha.

Mothers would often describe Lakadsungha as someone wearing outlandish garb and carrying a big bag. It, however, is no longer in coinage. The NDA has brought it back to shore up the charge of lawlessness against the RJD.

