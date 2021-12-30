Explained: What is allowed, what isn’t in Mumbai on New Year’s eve

Amid the threat posed by the new variant Omicron and the rising Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned any kind of New Year celebrations – inside or in open spaces — in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police have also issued orders prohibiting New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants, an official said Thursday.

The orders were issued Wednesday under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 by Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya. The order will be in force from Thursday till January 7, 2022, the official said.

Will restaurants, pubs, bars be allowed to remain open in Mumbai? Can you order in?

In the wake of the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the Mumbai Police have prohibited New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants, bars and pubs. Booking boats, banquet halls, etc for parties on December 31st night is not permitted in Mumbai.

These establishments, however, will remain open till 12:30 am for dine-in facilities as long as they maintain 50 per cent occupancy. The hotel owners also have to ensure that the staff is fully vaccinated. Delivery of food by platforms like Swiggy and Zomato as well as directly from restaurants will be allowed.

Are house parties/terrace parties allowed on New Year’s Eve?

While the BMC and Mumbai Police have banned celebration/ gathering inside or in open spaces, it has not specified any rules for house parties. However, the civic body has appealed to citizens to be responsible and cautious with the emergence of the new variant. The administration has appealed to citizens to ensure low-key celebrations and avoid organizing large gatherings inside their houses. There isn’t a definitive fixed limit to the number of people you can gather inside your houses. However, if the police suspect overcrowding or someone complains about noise and other disturbances, action will be taken.

Can people go to Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Chowpatty that usually sees crowds on New Year’s Eve?

The government is discouraging any gathering at public places. The public must avoid going to popular places like Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach and Gateway of India and parks, gardens and senior citizens must stay at home. On December 31, citizens gathered at public places like beaches, gardens, streets should maintain social distance and use sanitisers. If these places start filling up, Police will restrict entry and ask crowds to disburse.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines to ensure low-key celebrations of the new year. The circular reiterates the state government’s previous order that bans the assembly of five or more persons from 9 pm to 5 am. The rules also prohibit organising any kind of religious/cultural program on the occasion of New Year’s celebrations and also disallows fireworks.

