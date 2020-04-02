Explained: What govt says on handling bodies of COVID-19 victims and their last rites

All the staff identified for handling bodies at mortuaries, in ambulances, and at cremation/burial grounds has to be ‘trained’ in infection prevention control practices. All the staff identified for handling bodies at mortuaries, in ambulances, and at cremation/burial grounds has to be ‘trained’ in infection prevention control practices.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued “Guidelines on Dead Body Management” for handling bodies of coronavirus patients. As per the guidelines, both cremation and burial are allowed as per the faith of the deceased. However, there are certain measures that have to be followed. Also, ‘minimum touch’ with the body has to be ensured. The Indian Express explains:

Can the coronavirus infection transmit from a dead body?

The ministry guidelines say: ‘The main driver of COVID-19 transmission is through droplets. There is unlikely to be an increased risk of COVID infection from a dead body to health workers or family members who follow standard precautions while handling the body. Only the lungs of dead patients, if handled during an autopsy, can be infectious.’

What are the basic minimum standard precautions to be followed by health workers while handling bodies?

The ministry lists five such basic precautions for health workers – hand hygiene; use of personal protective equipment including gloves, masks etc; safe handling of sharps; disinfecting bag housing the body; and disinfecting linen covering it. All the staff identified for handling bodies at mortuaries, in ambulances, and at cremation/burial grounds has to be ‘trained’ in infection prevention control practices.

How the body should be removed from isolation ward or room?

Apart from following proper hand hygiene and using PPE, all oral and nasal openings of the body should be properly plugged to prevent leakage of bodily fluids. “If family of the patient wishes to view the body at the time of removal from isolation room, they maybe allowed to do so with application of standard precautions,” say the guidelines. Later, the body has to be placed in a leakproof plastic body bag and exterior of the bag should be disinfected with 1% sodium hypochlorite.

What do the guidelines say about giving emotional support to families?

The ministry says that ‘counselling should be provided to family members’ and their ‘sentiments should be respected’.

What if the body is kept in a mortuary?

As per guidelines, bodies should be stored in cold chambers maintained at approximately 4 degree Celsius. After body is removed from mortuary, there should be disinfection process using sodium hypochlorite. However, embalming (process of preserving bodies) the body is strictly not allowed.

Can autopsies or postmortems be conducted on coronavirus patients?

The ministry advises against it. “Autopsies should be avoided,” it says, adding, “If it is performed for special reasons, the infection control practices should be followed”.

Are burials of the bodies allowed?

Yes, as per the guidelines, both cremation and burial is allowed as per the faith of deceased patient.

For the health workers and vehicles transporting the bodies, what is the advise?

The guidelines say that ‘body packed in a secured body bag with its exterior decontaminated, poses no additional risk to the staff transporting the body.’ But they must follow standard precautions and wear mask, gloves etc. The vehicle carrying the body, has to be disinfected using sodium hypochlorite.

How many people can attend cremation/burials? Are rituals allowed?

The guidelines say that large gatherings at crematoriums or burial grounds should be avoided as ‘social distancing measure’ as it is possible that close contacts or family may be symptomatic too. The ash (if body is cremated) does not pose any risk and can be collected for last rituals. Only those rituals can be allowed, which does not require touching of the body such as reading holy scripts or sprinkling water but in no case- bathing, hugging or kissing the body should be allowed. It is, however, allowed to unzip the face for family to see it one last time. After the cremation/burial, family and cremation ground staff should perform hand hygiene. The cremation/burial ground staff too has to be sensitized that COVID-19 does not pose additional risk, say guidelines. In Punjab as of now, only family members are being allowed to attend cremations, and that too selectively, if possible.

In case of burials, are there any additional guidelines?

Though the ministry hasn’t specified any additional guidelines for burials, the health department staff in Punjab has been told, that digging of graves should be deeper than normal to avoid any chance of someone coming in contact with body or exhuming it.

