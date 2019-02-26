Explained: What does a non-military preemptive strike mean?

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressing the media today said non-military preemptive action was specifically targeted at the JeM camp as credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country.

Gokhale said India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot, where a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated.

So what does a non-military preemptive strike mean?

A non military preemptive strike means that a military target has not been hit by the Indian Air Force that carried out the strikes in the early hours of Tuesday. Hitting a military target would be construed as an act of war.

India, therefore, clarified that it was a non military strike. By calling it a preemptive action, it has taken the diplomatic pressure off itself that it acted to take revenge or for retribution. It has instead made it an act of self defence.

The attack comes 12 days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed by a JeM suicide bomber in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to not let the lives of the jawans go in vain. Today, at a rally in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi said he would never let India down and that the country was in safe hands

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the armed forces and the people of Pakistan to remain “prepared for all eventualities.” The statement came after an emergency meeting to review the situation, PTI reported. Read more here.