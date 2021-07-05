Explained: Why the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University is unique and what it offers

Admissions to the undergraduate programmes will be done through a merit list based on Class XII marks, extracurriculars, and vocational subjects taken by the applicants in school. (Representational image)

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, with its emphasis on partnerships with industries and relevant skilling, will be opening up the admission process for its first batch of students on Tuesday.

Applications will be starting for 39 programmes, which include full-time and part-time diploma courses, undergraduate degree courses, B.Tech. programmes and two Masters programmes.

According to vice-chancellor Dr. Neharika Vohra, industry partnerships are an integral part of the university’s curriculum.

“The university has been established with the idea to provide quality education in applied sciences and skill education with the express aim of changing the entire paradigm in skilling. The idea is how do we make skilling aspirational and how do we become a partner in upskilling and reskilling in our nation,” she said.

She added, “The course curriculum is inspired by industry requirements…Industries will be constantly involved in every part of the university’s function, through guest lectures, internships and so on. We view this as a symbiotic relationship to bridge the gap between industries—which have jobs but a lack of candidates with the relevant skill sets—and students who have degrees but are unable to find employment,”

What are the courses on offer and how will admissions to them be conducted?

Admissions are opening for 15 full-time and four part-time diploma courses in Applied Arts, Architecture, Automobile Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Cosmetology & Health, Electrical Engineering, Fashion Design, Electronics Engineering, Interior Design, Mechanical Engineering, Pharmacy, Printing Technology, and Tool & Die Making. Admissions to these programmes will be conducted through a Common Entrance Test.

The undergraduate degree programmes are BAs in Digital Media & Design and Aesthetics & Beauty Therapy, and Spanish; a BCA; a BCom in Business Process Management; BSCs in Data Analytics and Medical Laboratory Technology; BBAs in Retail Management; Banking, Financial Services & Management, and Facilities & Hygiene Management; and BMSs in E-commerce Applications and Land Transportation.

Admissions will be done through a merit list based on Class XII marks, extracurriculars, and vocational subjects taken by the applicants in school.

The BTech programmes are in MAE, ECE, CSE, ME, Tool Engineering and Mechatronics. The admissions to these will be done by Joint Admissions Counselling Delhi through JEE scores.

The Masters programmes includes one on Computer Applications, admissions to which will be done through NIMCET scores, and MTech in Tool Engineering, admissions to which will be done through GATE scores.

How many seats are available and when is the academic session likely to begin?

There are 4,500 seats for the diploma programmes, 1,300 for Bachelors programmes, 250 for BTech programmes and around 100 for Masters programmes.

Dr. Vohra said that while the final dates for the start of the academic session has not been finalised yet, the hope is to start on September 6.

What is the ‘entrepreneurship’ element in the university’s programmes?

An entrepreneurship component is to be a part of all the programmes.

“First, an incubation centre will be announced very soon… In every course in the third year, there is an entrepreneurship orientation course where we will teach that it’s not just about starting a new business but what an entrepreneurial mindset is in any context and how it can be implemented. If any student shows interest in starting an entrepreneurship, we will have a special support cell and special course module to help them set up,” said Dr. Vohra.