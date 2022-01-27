Explained: What ‘conditional market authorisation’, granted to Covishield and Covaxin, means

India’s drug regulator Thursday granted Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin “conditional market authorisation” for the adult population.

What does the “conditional market authorisation” mean for the two Covid-19 vaccines?

Since January last year, Covishield and Covaxin have been available under Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA). The EUA route, which in India is termed as restricted use in emergency situations, is invoked in public health emergencies like a pandemic, provided that the regulator, based on initial data from phase 3 of clinical trials, determines that the potential benefits of the vaccine, when used to prevent Covid-19, outweigh its potential risks.

However, since the two vaccines now meet the high standard of safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality that the Drugs and Cosmetic Act required of a new vaccine, they are now upgraded to conditional market authorisation. However, the conditional market authorisation will be different from full market authorisation, sources said.

What is the difference between market authorisation and conditional market authorisation?

Sources said that Thursday’s approval, “conditional market authorisation”, has emerged globally during the pandemic. It will be almost similar to the conditional market authorisation granted by USFDA to Pfizer’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, and UKMHRA’s conditional market authorisation granted to AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

In market authorisation, the new vaccine or drug is available in pharmacies and a consumer can buy it across the counter, if it is an over-counter product. If it is a prescription drug, then a consumer can avail the drug in a pharmacy on the basis of prescription by a doctor.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

However, sources said that the conditional market authorisation for the two Covid-19 vaccines will have three major differences.

What are the three broad features of conditional market authorisation?

First, the two Covid-19 vaccines will not be available in pharmacies, and can’t be purchased either over the counter or through prescription.

The second condition, sources said, will be that private hospitals and private clinics have to procure the vaccine, and will be available against payment.

Third conditions, sources said, will be that after the vaccine is available in private hospitals and clinics, its administration will have to be captured on the government’s digital vaccination platform, CoWin. Which means that any unique vaccination event that happens in the country will continue to be captured on Cowin.

How is conditional market authorisation different from emergency use authorisation (EUA) on the regulatory front?

Sources said there will be fourth condition pertaining to the monitoring the safety of the vaccine. Under EUA, the manufacturers have to submit safety and efficacy data every 15 days or a month. Now, under the conditional market authorisation, sources said, the manufacturers have to submit the data on safety and efficacy every six months.