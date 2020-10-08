Explained: What are TRPs? Can they be rigged to help a news channel?

For TRPs it does not matter what the entire country is watching, but essentially what the 45,000 odd households, that are supposed to represent the TV viewership of the country, have watched.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Thursday said the police are investigating an alleged scam involving manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP) by rigging devices used by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, which has the mandate to measure television audiences in the country.

This, however, is not the first time that the veracity and credibility of TRPs have come into question. The issue precedes the creation of BARC.

So, what exactly is TRP?

In simplest terms, TRPs represent how many people, from which socio-economic categories, watched which channels for how long during a particular time period. The time period could be an hour, a day or even a week. The data is usually made public every week, and represents which television shows and channels were watched the most during that particular period.

In a consultation paper on television audience measurement and ratings in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has defined it and its importance as:

“On the basis of audience measurement data, ratings are assigned to various programmes on television. Television ratings in turn influence programmes produced for the viewers. Better ratings would promote a programme while poor ratings will discourage a programme. Incorrect ratings will lead to production of programmes which may not be really popular while good programmes may be left out”.

According to a FICCI-EY report on the media and entertainment industry for the last year, the size of India’s television industry was Rs 78,700 crore last year, and TRPs are the main currency for advertisers to decide which channel they should advertise on.

What is BARC?

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) – an industry body that is jointly owned by advertisers, ad agencies, and broadcasting companies, represented by The Indian Society of Advertisers, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation and the Advertising Agencies Association of India respectively – measures television viewership in the country, using television rating points, or TRPs.

How are they calculated?

BARC has installed “BAR-O-meters” in over 45,000 empanelled households across the country. These households are classified into 12 categories under the New Consumer Classification System (NCCS), the so-called “new SEC” that was adopted by BARC in 2015, based on the education level of the main wage earner and the ownership of consumer durables from a predefined list of 11 items ranging from an electricity connection to a car.

While watching a show, the members of the household register their presence by pressing their viewer ID button, thus capturing the duration for which the channel was watched and by whom, and providing data on viewership habits across age and socio-economic groups. This data is one of the most important considerations for advertisers and agencies while choosing a channel to advertise their products on.

It is important to note that like any good statistical survey, the panel used to capture TRPs must be representative of the country’s population, and the methodology must be economically viable for the industry.

How can TRP data be rigged?

The simplest answer to that is if broadcasters of channels can find the households where the devices that measure the viewership are installed, then they can either directly incentivise them to watch their channels through gifts or bribes, or else they can ask cable operators or multi-system operators to ensure that their channels is available as the “landing page” when the TV is switched on, which can boost their viewership numbers.

For TRPs it does not matter what the entire country is watching, but essentially what the 45,000 odd households, that are supposed to represent the TV viewership of the country, have watched. Broadcasters can target these households to fudge actual viewership data.

What kind of allegations have there been in the past about TRP data?

For nearly a decade questions have been raised by people from within the industry. Two years ago, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had raised concerns that BARC was underreporting viewership of Doordarshan, and had floated the idea of chip-based activity logs through all set-top boxes. The idea was finally rejected.

In a letter to the BARC chairperson in July, President of News Broadcasters Association Rajat Sharma, who owns India TV news, had complained against the ratings of TV9 Bharatvarsh, a news channel, and had mentioned that “several news broadcasters have written to BARC drawing their attention that every week’s ratings are not in correlation to the basics of television” and “the manipulated data is being released week after week without taking any remedial action” Sharma had said that “these are corrupt practices, which are being done with complete connivance with BARC and the broadcaster”.

In 2012, NDTV had filed a lawsuit against TAM, a predecessor to BARC, demanding US $700 million as compensation, after being fed up of TRP data issues.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd