Explained: What are ESG funds and why are they becoming popular?

Although big in global investments, ESG funds — that imbibe environment, social responsibility and corporate governance in their investing process — are witnessing growing interest in the Indian mutual fund industry too. While there are currently three schemes in the ESG space managing close to Rs 4,500 crore (two of which were launched in last 15-months), at least five more fund houses have lined up their new schemes. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund that launched its ESG fund on September 21, 2020 has already raised over Rs 500 crore in its ongoing NFO. It is learnt that Kotak Mahindra AMC is expected to come out with its ESG fund NFO soon and more will follow.

What is ESG?

ESG investing is used synonymously with sustainable investing or socially responsible investing. It looks at three core areas: environment, social responsibility and corporate governance. So, while picking up a stock for investment, the ESG fund first shortlists companies that score high on these three parameters and then look into the fundamentals and financial factors in its investment decision-making process. So, the schemes will focus on companies that adopt environment-friendly practices, follow ethical business practices and are employee-friendly among others.

Why is there so much focus on ESG now?

Fund houses say that modern investors are re-evaluating traditional investment approaches and when they invest, they look at the impact it is having on the planet as a whole. This paradigm change is forcing corporations, investment companies and asset managers to realise that investors are no longer only worried about returns. As a result, asset managers have swiftly started incorporating ESG factors into the investment practices.

Even on the performance front, fund managers say globally ESG non-compliant companies tend to perform poorly over the long-term due to issues such as a higher cost of capital, higher volatility due to controversies, labour strikes, accounting fraud, and other governance irregularities.

Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “In the coming years, ESG way of investing will be a new normal in India as most of the millennial and young population are more conscious while making an investment decision. Majority of studies highlight that companies with good ESG scores tick-off most of the check-boxes for investing, tends to mitigate environmental and social risks and have stronger cash flows, lower borrowing costs and durable returns.”

How big is ESG?

Globally, ESG is getting bigger with each passing year. There are over 3,300 ESG funds globally and the number has tripled over the last decade. The value of global assets applying ESG for investment decisions today stands at $40.5 trillion.

In India, as of now there are three schemes — SBI Magnum Equity ESG (Rs 2,772 crore), Axis ESG (Rs 1,755 crore) and Quantum India ESG Equity (Rs 18 cr) — following the ESG investment strategy in India. While ICICI Prudential’s scheme launched its NFO last week, Kotak Mahindra AMC is expected to launch its NFO soon and more are expected to follow.

What change can it bring?

As ESG funds gain momentum in India, fund managers say companies will be forced to follow better governance, ethical practices, environment friendly and social responsibility. Globally there has been a big shift on this front as many of the pension funds, sovereign wealth funds etc don’t invest in companies that are seen a polluting, don’t follow social responsibility or tobacco companies and so experts feel this will force companies to do business more responsibly.

“No one is saying that companies should exit chemicals business or refining business or thermal power business etc, but it is just that they need to do it responsibly, utilise the technology available, effluent treatment, should not discharge untreated waste in soil, water or air and should also take care of their minority shareholders and society,” said a fund manager who did not wish to be named. He added that over the coming years companies that do not follow sustainable business models will find it tough to raise both equity and debt.

Which sectors or companies will lose out?

Industry insiders say while tobacco and coal sector companies, those that generate hazardous waste from their chemical plant and do not manage them properly as well as sectors that use lot of water and do not follow best practices on reuse of water along with companies that discharge untreated waste in soil, water or air will find it tough to get funds parked in them.

Experts in the industry say there are conflicts at various levels and many investors worldwide who are looking at sustainable wealth creation, do not wish to be associated with such conflicts. For example, while the global tobacco industry profits per year come at $35 billion, it is also a cause of nearly 6 million annual deaths and investors are growing sensitive to these realities.

