Explained: Why has the West Bengal govt suspended Internet on Class 10 exam days?

In an attempt to stop the use of unfair means, the West Bengal government has decided to temporarily suspend internet services for a few hours in some areas on the days of the Class 10 state board (Madhyamik) examination that starts today.

However, there remains no curbs on call and SMS services. The suspension will happen on March 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14 and 16 between 11 am to 3.15 pm. An estimated 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys will appear for the Class 10 examinations this year.

What did the state government order say?

The order issued in this regard stated: “Whereas intelligence reports have been received that Internet transmissions and Voice over Internet telephony may be used for unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days; and whereas examination of the information received gives reason to believe that such unlawful activities are likely to occur in the absence of preventive measures; and whereas the Constitution of India guarantees freedom of expression of Indian Citizens but at the same time allows for reasonable restrictions on the same; and whereas no restriction is being imposed on voice calls and SMS and on newspapers, hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way.”

It added, “Now, therefore in order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under Section 144 CrPC, and in compliance of sub-rule 2 (1) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Service) Rules, 2017 and sub-rule 2(A) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Amendment) Rules, 2020 it is promulgated that: 1. Any data related message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph within the ambit of the India Telegraph Act, 1885, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence within the jurisdiction of the Block/Police Stations listed in the Annexure and duly authenticated by me.”

Why did the government take such a decision?

The move from the administration came after question papers were leaked through social media platforms from some examination centres within an hour of commencement of exams in 2019 and 2020. Last year, the state board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The students were awarded marks based on internal assessment by their teachers.

In 2020, purported images of the Bengali question paper were made available on WhatsApp soon after the exam started. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), which conducts the examination, however claimed that there was no report of any leak.

Similarly, in 2019, images of the Bengali, English, Mathematics and Life Science question papers were being circulated on WhatsApp. However, the WBBSE authorities had said that the leaked question papers were not the ones that were being used for the examinations.

The question papers were leaked mostly from exam centres in Malda and Murshidabad districts. Following the allegations, state education minister Partha Chatterjee had sought reports from WBBSE over the matter. The minister had refused to term it as a leak because he said that the images were made available half an hour after the examination and not before it.

Has the Internet been suspended for exams before?

According to state education department officials, this is the first time that the Internet is being officially suspended in West Bengal to stop cheating at the examination centres. On previous occasions, the Internet was suspended, but without an official announcement.

On October 27, 2021, mobile Internet services in Rajasthan were suspended from 9 am to 1 pm for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (preliminary) examination. Internet services in several districts like Jaipur, Dhaulpur, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Karauli, Hanumangarh, Nagaur etc remained suspended for several hours. In Jaipur, the bulk SMS service, and social media were also banned for a few hours.

