Explained: Volatility in crude prices this week and its impact on the rupee

It was a volatile week for global crude oil prices, and in turn for the Indian rupee which reacts negatively to a rise in crude oil prices and vice-versa.

While the US decision to end waiver for Iran sanctions came as a shock for the markets earlier this week and led to a rise in crude oil prices, which breached the $75 per barrel on Thursday, a sharp decline of 3 per cent in the crude prices on Friday saw the rupee and stock markets witness a relief rally.

On Friday, the US pressed the OPEC to bring down the prices of crude. If rising crude oil prices are detrimental for the economy as it widens a current account deficit and weakens the rupee, a decline in the prices of crude comes as a big relief.

However, a sharp volatility in the price of crude in a short-term is a cause of concern for importers and exporters as they lose out on account high rupee volatility.

How did the Brent move and what was its impact?

The Brent crude oil prices rose from $71.97 on Thursday, April 18 to hit a near 6-month high of around $75.5 per barrel on Thursday, April 25. The rupee in the same period fell from 69.39 to 70.25 witnessing a fall of 1.25 per cent in a week.

However, as crude fell 3 per cent on Friday to close at $72.15 per barrel, the rupee regained 24 paise to close at 70 against the dollar on Friday.

Traders say that it is the volatility that will hurt the businesses as it then becomes difficult to hedge. If the movement is in one direction, it is easy for businesses to hedge their foreign exchange exposure, but if it remains volatile then one does not know which way to take cover.