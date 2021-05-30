Explained: Vaccine donations in Punjab and how the system works

Various districts have their own online links to register with their respective Deputy Commissioners. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Punjab government is inviting donations of vaccines for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the response to which has been ‘good’, officials say. Kanchan Vasdev tells how the whole system of donations work.

How does the donation work?

Every vaccine donor will get the option of depositing money in a Vaccination Donation Account (number 50100179681133, HDFC Bank, Sector 17 ).

Various districts have their own online links to register with their respective Deputy Commissioners. For instance, Mohali DC Girish Dayalan has been using the link sasnagar.nic.in/Vaccination where details of donors and receivers are fed.

How much does one need to donate for a vaccine?

The government procures Covaxin at the rate of Rs 430 for two doses. The donor has to pay Rs 430 for a single dose of vaccine for a single individual.

Privately, the single dose of Covaxin is sold for Rs 1,000, but for the government procurement, one has to pay Rs 430 only. The government does not take donations for Covishield.

Why is the government only inviting donations for Covaxin?

Because of the shorter window period between two doses, the government invites donations for Covaxin only. According to Vikas Garg, Nodal Officer for Vaccination, “It is difficult to maintain a record for 3 months. It is better to maintain record for four weeks, as the Covaxin vaccine has a window period of only four weeks.”

How has been the response?

The response has been good, “More industrialists are coming to us for donating money for the vaccines of their labour and others. Vaccination for villages has also picked up with many industrialists utilising their CSR fund for donating vaccines. Since we started only on May 4, we expect more people to come up.

Where are the donated vaccines available?

These are available in the government-run vaccination centres but the government is now making these available in private hospitals as well, so that people are able to access vaccines free of cost even in private hospitals.

After Mohali Deputy Commissioner’s, a campaign appealing to people to come up to donate vaccines for an entire village has picked up pace. The DC and his five colleagues are leading by example, and have pooled in money, and donated Rs 1.78 lakhs for the entire population of Masol village. Mohali district alone has been able to collect over Rs 40 lakh as donation for vaccines.