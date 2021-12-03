Explained: How the US Supreme Court’s verdict on Mississippi abortion law can affect women’s rights

In what could potentially pose a major threat to the future of abortion rights in the United States, the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday appeared prepared to uphold a Mississippi law that would allow states to ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

While the chants of protestors echoed outside the Supreme Court building, the justices heard nearly two hours of arguments in a tense legal battle that could overrule the landmark Roe vs Wade verdict of 1973 and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey, both of which guaranteed a woman’s right to choose abortion.

Most of the court’s conservative justices seemed to be willing to discard the court’s previous stance, which prevented states from banning abortions before a foetus becomes ‘viable’. This is usually considered to be around the 24-week mark in a pregnancy. But the justices seemed divided on whether to reduce the period within which abortions can be conducted, or overrule Roe entirely, allowing states to ban all abortions.

The court’s final ruling, due in June next year, could diminish the abortion rights of tens of millions of women across the country.

What is the Mississippi abortion law?

In 2018, a state law was passed in Mississippi which banned nearly all abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. This included those caused by rape or incest. If passed, the law will only permit abortions in the case of medical emergencies or severe foetal abnormality.

The law, however, is yet to be enforced as it was blocked in lower federal courts and Mississippi’s only abortion provider, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, has challenged it in the Supreme Court. The case, officially known as Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is now being considered by the top court.

The court is also deciding whether or not to overrule the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, which kept states from banning abortion before a foetus becomes ‘viable’. ‘Foetal viability’ is a medical term referring to the point in a pregnancy when a foetus can survive outside the womb. Presently, this is said to be around 23-24 weeks.

What is the right to abortion in the US?

The US Supreme Court’s historic Roe v Wade judgment in 1973 established a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion in the country. With this, women were granted the absolute right to get an abortion within the first three months of pregnancy, and limited rights in the second three months.

To govern abortion regulations, the Supreme Court laid down a framework on the trimesters of pregnancies.

Nearly two decades later, in Planned Parenthood v Casey, the court ruled that state laws must not put ‘undue burden’ on women seeking abortion, but it also recognised the state’s interest in protecting the woman’s health and foetal life.

Many states put restrictions in place, such as the mandatory involvement of parents or the court in case a woman seeks abortion or extending waiting periods between the visit to an abortion clinic and the actual procedure. Due to this, women in the US often have to cross state borders and pay higher to get an abortion.

Soon after Justice Brett Kavanaugh was nominated by former US President Donald Trump to the senate in 2018, a new wave of anti-abortion laws were passed by state-level policymakers. According to statistics laid out by the Guttmacher Institute, between January 1, 2019 and May 20, 2019, 378 abortion restrictions were introduced in various states, and 40 per cent among them were abortion bans. Alabama, for instance, enacted a near total abortion ban that would criminalise abortion providers as well. Missouri introduced an eight-week ban, with a host of other restrictions.

Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that among 47 US states, the number of procedures increased by 1.7 per cent for 2018 and 2019. The CDC’s report noted that around 95 per cent of abortions take place by the 15-week mark.

What happened during the Supreme Court arguments over the Mississippi abortion law?

As many as four of the court’s six conservative justices — Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — indicated that they would be willing to overturn Roe entirely. “Can’t a decision be overruled because it was wrong when it was decided?” Alito asked.

Kavanaugh cited previous decisions, including those on gay marriage and school segregation, to show that the court had voted to overrule constitutional precedents in the past as well. On the other hand, Chief Justice John Roberts, the court’s leading conservative voice, said he was willing to revisit the question of ‘viability’ laid down in the Mississippi law, without overturning Roe.

He compared the US’ viability line to China and North Korea, a claim that was refuted by Julie Rikelman, the lawyer representing the Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Meanwhile, the three liberal justices warned that the court would appear to be a political body if it simply overruled previous abortion rulings, that has set a precedent in the country for decades. “It is particularly important to show that what we do in overturning a case is grounded in principle and not social pressure,” Justice Stephen Breyer warned.

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it’s possible,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked.

“Mississippi’s ban on abortion, two months before viability, is flatly unconstitutional under decades of precedent,” Rikelman said, according to NBC. “Two generations have now relied on this right, and 1 out of every 4 women makes a decision to end a pregnancy.”

Barrett questioned Rikelman on the so-called safe haven laws that permit mothers to safely relinquish their babies at designated locations. She argued that with these laws, women no longer had to lose out on employment and other opportunities — which were concerns raised during the Roe v Wade hearing. Barrett, however, acknowledged the court still has to deal with the issue of forcing women to remain pregnant against their will.

What are the possible outcomes of the Supreme Court hearing?

The court’s final ruling next summer could go one of three ways:

Either the court could overturn Roe v Wade entirely, or it could rule that the Mississippi law does not place “an undue burden” on women seeking an abortion. In case of the latter, Roe would stand in principle, but its basic tenets would be undermined. The third possible, albeit highly unlikely, outcome is that the court strikes down the Mississippi law.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

If Roe is overturned, abortions could become illegal in 22 states, including Mississippi. Poor women, particularly women of colour, are likely to be most affected by diminished access to abortions. According to a BBC report, 61 per cent of patients who undergo abortions are minorities.