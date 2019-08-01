Explained: Significance of US Federal Reserves rate cut and its impact on India

The US Federal Reserve announces a quarter-percentage-point cut in interest rates — the first-rate cut by the US central bank in 11 years. What makes this even more significant is that barely six months back, the Fed was on a hawkish rate-hike trajectory, moving in the direction of bolstering its debt-laden economy.

Why a cut

The Fed has cited concerns about the global economy and muted US inflation as reasons for the move, and signaled a readiness to lower borrowing costs further if needed.

Financial markets had widely expected the quarter-percentage-point rate cut, which lowered the US central bank’s benchmark overnight lending rate to a target range of 2.00% to 2.25%.

Why is this significant?

The cut in interest rates on Wednesday is the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. What is ironic is that this move comes despite a strong US economy and indicators such as job market data showing renewed buoyancy. the rate cut follows months of pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has been pushing the American central bank for a cut in rates.

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the US Fed, has repeatedly pledged to follow economic data, and has resisted the nudges from Trump, only to now sharply change course.

India impact

A rate cut in the US is good for emerging market economies and is projected to catalyse a debt and equity market rally in countries such as India. Typically, emerging economies such as India tend to have higher inflation and thereby higher interest rates than those in developed countries such as the US and Europe. As a result, FIIs would want to borrow money in the US at low-interest rates in dollar terms and then invest that money in bonds of emerging countries such as India in Re terms to earn a higher rate of interest. When the US Fed cuts its interest rates, the difference between interest rates of the two countries increases, thus making India more attractive for the currency carry trade